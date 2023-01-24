Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
MLB
Josh Harrison joining Phillies on 1-year deal (report)
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year, $2 million deal, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday. Harrison's agency, MSM Sports, also announced he is in agreement with Philadelphia. The club has not confirmed. Harrison, 35, appeared in 119 games with the White Sox during the...
MLB
Giants agree to deal with catcher Pérez (report)
The Giants and veteran catcher Roberto Pérez have agreed to a Major League contract, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The club has not confirmed. Pérez, who turned 34 last month, is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, taking home the honor in 2019 and '20 while with Cleveland. His strong defense, game-calling ability and rapport with the pitchers he's worked with have kept him in the big leagues since he made his debut in 2014, despite a career .658 OPS.
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Slimmer Miranda gets kudos from Correa: 'Looks sexy'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa was supposed to play an active role in helping Jose Miranda get in peak physical condition before the younger Puerto Rican reported to Spring Training in February. But they couldn’t meet up at Correa’s house in Houston as planned because, well, Correa had a lot going on this offseason.
MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect?
With the release of MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list comes the announcement of a new No. 1. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson landed at the top, while D-backs outfield prospect Corbin Carroll landed at No. 2 and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez at No. 3. Pipeline’s prospect experts...
MLB
Will experience help this rising Crew outfielder?
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Garrett Mitchell was 12 or 13 years old when he got his first good look at Max Scherzer. Last year, Mitchell got another, and it was just one of the many ways in which his season-ending stint with the Brewers could help propel the outfield prospect into 2023.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
No. 27 prospect Veen invited to Rockies camp
DENVER -- Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen -- No. 27 on the latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 list -- will be vying for a Major League debut this season. That process will begin in Major League camp. The 21-year-old Veen, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, was one...
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
The "ink" on our brand new Top 100 Prospects list list has barely dried. It’s topped by a new No. 1 in Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and 29 teams have at least one representative. It’s a hitter-heavy list, as much as there were a year ago, with 71...
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
MLB
As they add, Pirates see winning ways on horizon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates took their lumps last year. They are, at their core, a young team, one that will get younger as the season goes along. But with a handful of new -- and familiar -- faces in the mix, the Bucs aren’t thinking of more growing pains.
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
MLB
Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Mauer will become the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame in August -- and considering his number has already been retired by the organization, this honor was inevitable, arguably from the moment the greatest catcher in club history announced his retirement following the 2018 season.
MLB
Irvin shares excitement to join upstart O's after trade
When Cole Irvin learned he’d been traded from the A’s to the Orioles on Thursday, his initial thought was about Gunnar Henderson, the new No. 1 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Irvin came to Baltimore when Oakland played a three-game series at Camden Yards last Sept....
Comments / 0