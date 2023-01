Fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center this Saturday, Jan. 28, to host #22 Washington for its annual 'Character Day' beginning with introductions at 12:45 p.m. MT. The Utes and Huskies will be televised on the Pac-12 Network to open conference action. Jim Watson and Alisa Mowe will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network, while Mike Lageschulte and Kyndal (Robarts) Pond will broadcast the meet on Utah's flagship radio ESPN 700.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO