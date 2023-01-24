ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Council to interview nearly 30 applicants for two vacant seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council will hold two special meetings next week to interview applicants for District 3 and District 6. Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from their seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

It's time for metal detectors to be installed at local schools

Imagine this: Your child eating lunch in the cafeteria, like so many kids do every day.  When a fight breaks out and a gun falls out of a student's backpack. Yes. A gun. . Thankfully no one was injured -- this time.  It happened at Eastern High School, in Louisville on Monday.  These situations were unthinkable when I was growing up. It just didn't happen, and yet nowadays, police are called to schools far too often because guns are found inside the classroom. 
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY

