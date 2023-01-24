Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
Louisville mayor, Park Alliance announce 15-year plan to restore Metro park system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year plan to restore equality within Louisville's park system was unveiled on Wednesday. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville announced the Parks For All Action Plan. The long-term plan is focused on ending underfunding of the Louisville Metro Park System. In...
Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
North American Stainless expanding facility in Carroll County to add 70 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's largest fully integrated stainless steel producer is expanding its operations in Carroll County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that North American Stainless (NAS) is adding a 4.4 million-square-foot facility, creating 70 full-time jobs, to its headquarters in Ghent, Kentucky. "I want to thank its...
LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
Louisville Metro Council to interview nearly 30 applicants for two vacant seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council will hold two special meetings next week to interview applicants for District 3 and District 6. Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from their seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
Puppy Grams for Valentine's Day 2023 offered by Ky. Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says love like puppy kisses!. You can show your loved ones that you care this Valentine's Day by sending them a Puppy Gram from the Kentucky Humane Society. Puppy Grams will be only available on Monday, Feb. 13, and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, which is...
It's time for metal detectors to be installed at local schools
Imagine this: Your child eating lunch in the cafeteria, like so many kids do every day. When a fight breaks out and a gun falls out of a student's backpack. Yes. A gun. . Thankfully no one was injured -- this time. It happened at Eastern High School, in Louisville on Monday. These situations were unthinkable when I was growing up. It just didn't happen, and yet nowadays, police are called to schools far too often because guns are found inside the classroom.
Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
Stonestreet Elementary students surprised with snow day at school, complete with horse-drawn carriage rides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite crossing their fingers and wishing, many students didn't get a snow day on Friday. At least, not a traditional one at home. The staff at Stonestreet Elementary School wanted to do something to help their students get through the lull after winter break, so they worked to recreate the feeling of a snow day.
