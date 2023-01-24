Read full article on original website
No disciplinary action for officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in force
Officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in the Metropolitan Police face no prospect of disciplinary action, after the force decided not to refer them to a watchdog.The Independent understands that Scotland Yard flagged missed opportunities to throw Carrick out in 2019 and 2021 to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but did not identify the officers involved, meaning a misconduct investigation could not be launched.Senior officers blame the processes in place when the Metropolitan Police was told of a domestic assault where Carrick grabbed his partner by the neck, and a later rape accusation, rather...
Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case
Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND)...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
‘I was gaslit by my own force’: female police report ‘systemic’ abuse by male officers
In wake of David Carrick verdict, women from England and Wales come forward to report mental, physical and professional toll
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's recent interview from behind bars was a thinly-veiled attempt to catch the attention of Prince Andrew, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.Maxwell appeared to be committed to appealing her conviction during an interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for Britain's TalkTV, but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she is hopeful Andrew could help her in the case that doesn't pan out.Insiders allege that Maxwell now wants Andrew or others in power to utilize their connections to get her transferred to a softer prison. "Ghislaine is speaking to Prince Andrew in the interview. She's hoping he or others will...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union responds after Cardiff director Hayley Parsons calls for board and chief executive to leave
All four regions have backed calls by a Cardiff director for Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips and the board to leave. BBC Wales understands the email from Hayley Parsons has been sent to WRU chair Ieuan Evans. The message was also circulated to Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and...
At least 24 civil servants involved in complaints against Dominic Raab, say sources
Exclusive: Insiders believe depth of inquiry and severity of some claims means deputy PM will struggle to keep job
BBC
Rufus McLean: Glasgow Warriors sack Scotland full-back after domestic abuse guilty plea
Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland wing pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse. The Boston-born 22-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had his sentence deferred after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Warriors have now ended his contract as his...
BBC
David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
Sponsor demands WRU takes ‘decisive action’ over sexism allegations
A leading sponsor says it expects the Welsh Rugby Union to take “immediate and decisive action” with the governing body facing sexism and discrimination allegations. Principality Building Society, sponsors of Wales’ national stadium in Cardiff and supporter of the Welsh grassroots game, described the allegations as “extremely concerning”.
BBC
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
BBC
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
BBC
Zara Aleena: PM accused of government failings over murder
The Labour leader has said that the family of Zara Aleena believe the government has "blood on their hands". Jordan McSweeney, 29, attacked and killed the law graduate in Ilford, east London, in June 2022, nine days after his release on licence from prison. He had been wrongly assessed as...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
Rainford-Brent and Ace making progress while cricket awaits damning report | Andy Bull
Forthcoming report is set to lift the lid on discrimination in cricket but a pioneering programme is already addressing some of the issues the sport faces
C of E staff subjected to ‘horrific abuse and bullying’, says safeguarding official
Alexander Kubeyinje makes claims of abuse on staff, including death threats, in paper for General Synod
kalkinemedia.com
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run - Kalkine Media
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds,...
