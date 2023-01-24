Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New charges filed against man accused of shooting New Mexico State Police officer
Prosecutors will retry Nelson for attempted murder and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing …. Read here: krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-wants-tijeras-woman-accused-of-terrorizing-neighbors-to-stay-in-custody/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here:...
Rio Grande Sun
Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center
A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
Rio Grande Sun
Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
Former New Mexico tax official sentenced to 7 years for stealing tax funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former top New Mexico tax official, George Martinez, will serve the next seven years in federal prison after being sentenced in court Thursday. Top federal officials announced the sentencing at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying Martinez will also be forced to pay $1.2 million in restitution. In early 2022, Martinez […]
Santa Fe police officer sues department over police dog attack
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is suing his own department after he was bitten in the face by a police dog during a demonstration. In April 2022, Officer Damian Vigil stood in for a demonstration and alleges he was pressured and intimidated by the K-9 officer and other sergeants into not […]
KRQE News 13
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
KRQE News 13
Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State Police investigating
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …. Story located...
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
New Mexico chief justice urges caution with bail law reform
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top judicial official urged state legislators Tuesday to be cautious and remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty as they consider toughening the state’s bail laws in response to violent crime. Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivered...
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed an extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care. The petition filed in the supreme court seeks to clarify the constitutional basis under the New Mexico Bill of Rights, which provides enhanced guarantees for people’s protection and privacy. The filing also seeks […]
ladailypost.com
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In February 2023
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during February 2023. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are...
New Mexico lawmakers propose bill to chemically castrate pedophiles as parole condition
A bill in New Mexico would require certain convicted sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole
ladailypost.com
RLD Deputy Superintendent/Former Legislative Director Victor Reyes Departs Lujan Grisham Administration
SANTA FE — Victor Reyes, Deputy Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD) and former legislative director for Gov. Lujan Grisham, is leaving the administration to pursue new opportunities. “I am exceedingly lucky to have had Victor as an integral part of my team for these...
What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe County Receives Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Program Re-Accreditation
SANTA FE — The Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Accreditation Professional Standards Council awarded Santa Fe County a second three-year re-accreditation certificate for the Misdemeanor Compliance Program. New Mexico Counties recognized Santa Fe County during the 2023 New Mexico Counties Legislative Conference Jan. 19, 2023, in Santa Fe. Santa Fe County...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Comments / 0