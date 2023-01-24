ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/calls-from-jail-accused-shooter-wants-former-political-candidate-solomon-pena-to-pay-for-lawyer/. State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing …. Read here: krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-wants-tijeras-woman-accused-of-terrorizing-neighbors-to-stay-in-custody/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here:...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Rio Grande Sun

Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center

A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State Police investigating

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …. Story located...
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed an extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care. The petition filed in the supreme court seeks to clarify the constitutional basis under the New Mexico Bill of Rights, which provides enhanced guarantees for people’s protection and privacy. The filing also seeks […]
HOBBS, NM
ladailypost.com

State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In February 2023

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during February 2023. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe County Receives Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Program Re-Accreditation

SANTA FE — The Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Accreditation Professional Standards Council awarded Santa Fe County a second three-year re-accreditation certificate for the Misdemeanor Compliance Program. New Mexico Counties recognized Santa Fe County during the 2023 New Mexico Counties Legislative Conference Jan. 19, 2023, in Santa Fe. Santa Fe County...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy