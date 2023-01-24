2023 Women's Basketball Signee Essence Cody Named McDonald's All-American

Cody is only the second player in program history to be selected for the honor.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball signee and ESPNW five-star prospect Essence Cody was named a McDonald’s All-American, the organizers announced Tuesday.

One of the top recruits in program history, Cody is one of 24 high school players selected for the McDonald’s All-American game. The contest will be held March 28, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Cody, a native of Valdosta, Ga., is considered one of the top interior players in the class of 2023. The 6-4 forward is the 22 nd -ranked recruit in the country according to ESPNW and was named the top post player in the state of Georgia. She has been named to the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year watchlist twice, receiving notice in both 2022 and 2023.

Cody is the first Alabama signee in 13 years and just the second in program history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, joining Kaneisha Horn who earned the honor in 2010.

Along with Cody, Alabama women's basketball signed 4-star recruits Reychel Douglas and Naomi Jones during the early signing period in November. The three players give Alabama the No. 12 class according to ESPNW.

Douglas, who stands at six feet and plays for Millbrook Magnet High in Raleigh, is the top guard and the second overall player in the state of North Carolina. Jones, a 6-foot-3 forward from Jackson, Alabama, is the 87th-ranked prospect by ESPNW.

