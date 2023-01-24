Conservationists are concerned about Scotland’s population of puffins after hundreds of the birds were found dead or in poor health along the shores of Spain’s Canary Islands.British ornithologists - those who study birds - have called for urgent research after a number of puffins washed up on the Spanish archipelago and other mainland regions, including Galicia and Asturias.Scientists have so far been unable to establish how the puffins died but some fear changes in oceanography and climate change could be to blame.The UK is home to around 580,000 pair of breeding puffins, with the vast majority of them living...

