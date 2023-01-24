Read full article on original website
Concerns for red-listed Scottish puffins after mass deaths
Conservationists are concerned about Scotland’s population of puffins after hundreds of the birds were found dead or in poor health along the shores of Spain’s Canary Islands.British ornithologists - those who study birds - have called for urgent research after a number of puffins washed up on the Spanish archipelago and other mainland regions, including Galicia and Asturias.Scientists have so far been unable to establish how the puffins died but some fear changes in oceanography and climate change could be to blame.The UK is home to around 580,000 pair of breeding puffins, with the vast majority of them living...
Ukrainian Railways awarded European Rail Champion Award 2023
This year’s European Rail Champion Award 2023 has been awarded to Ukrainian Railways. The annual award is made by the Association of the European Rail Supply Industry and the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies. It aims to celebrate the achievements of inspired individuals whose “bright ideas, ingenious innovations, and bold policy initiatives” have contributed to enhancing, growing and strengthening rail today and for the future.
UK government invests £165 million in SAF production projects
The UK government is financing five projects working on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The British executive announced £165 million of funding for these projects to produce sustainable jet fuel over the next few years. 1. Funds from the Advanced Fuels Fund. Based across the UK, the...
Time to vote for the best 2023 European destination
In partnership with the EDEN network – Sustainable destinations awarded by the European Commission, the 14th edition of the European Best Destinations started on 20 January with 21 days of online voting. Each person can cast one vote per day. Every year since 2009, “European Best Destinations” pre-selects about...
