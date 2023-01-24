ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

New Austin City Council members plan for active year

Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
AUSTIN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove holds town hall for discussions on preparing for upcoming solar eclipse

Second town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. A handful of business owners and city employees attended the business town hall held last Thursday evening at the Civic Center to discuss next year’s total solar eclipse. The meeting was the first of two, with a second meeting held last evening as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business mixer.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas residents organize to oppose relief route

Lampasas city and county residents packed the Council Chambers Monday evening until there was standing room only to participate in discussion about a proposed U.S. Highway 281 bypass. Many wore white to signal their opposition to the project. In a Lampasas City Council workshop, council members gave opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions about a Texas Department of Transportation…
LAMPASAS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

City of Bertram, quarry granted increases in groundwater use

The city of Bertram and Capitol Aggregates Inc. were granted large increases to their groundwater use permits during a Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bertram’s annual allowable groundwater use increased by 116 percent, from 366.5 acre-feet to 792.58 acre-feet....
BERTRAM, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development

Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy