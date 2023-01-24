Read full article on original website
Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts retires from Cedar Park after 31 years
Sam Roberts has worked on a variety of projects over the course of his 31 years with Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park announced the retirement of Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts after 31 years of service at the Jan. 26 council meeting. “[Roberts’] impact on...
Hays County Commissioners to discuss salary increases, fentanyl outreach Jan. 31
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and vote on multiple agreements to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding on Jan. 31. The court received various presentations Jan. 17 from Ardurra...
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to streamline child care development; new committee seats set
Austin City Council met Jan. 26. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council held its first voting session of 2023 on Jan. 26 and quickly worked through a light agenda headlined by a measure aimed at streamlining the development of child care centers. Council members also finalized their assignments for city...
New Austin City Council members plan for active year
Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
Council OKs zoning for massive redevelopment of far South Congress area
City Council on Thursday unanimously approved Community Commercial, Mixed Use and General Commercial Services zoning that will allow the site of a Southeast Austin auto salvage yard to become a vertical mixed-use development with more than 1200 multifamily units and 210,000 square feet of office, as well as a 136,000-square-foot shopping center.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove holds town hall for discussions on preparing for upcoming solar eclipse
Second town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. A handful of business owners and city employees attended the business town hall held last Thursday evening at the Civic Center to discuss next year’s total solar eclipse. The meeting was the first of two, with a second meeting held last evening as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business mixer.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas residents organize to oppose relief route
Lampasas city and county residents packed the Council Chambers Monday evening until there was standing room only to participate in discussion about a proposed U.S. Highway 281 bypass. Many wore white to signal their opposition to the project. In a Lampasas City Council workshop, council members gave opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions about a Texas Department of Transportation…
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
Comal ISD board of trustees reviews recommended May bond
The proposed bond is just over $608.2 million and will not cause an increase in the tax rate, according to Comal ISD. (Community Impact file photo) Accommodating for future growth, improvements to athletic facilities and technology upgrades have been represented to make up the three propositions Comal ISD will have on the May ballot.
dailytrib.com
City of Bertram, quarry granted increases in groundwater use
The city of Bertram and Capitol Aggregates Inc. were granted large increases to their groundwater use permits during a Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bertram’s annual allowable groundwater use increased by 116 percent, from 366.5 acre-feet to 792.58 acre-feet....
fox7austin.com
Plan to house senior homeless with disabilities in Northwest Austin revealed with pushback
AUSTIN, Texas - The new organization taking over a controversial property intended to help house the homeless in Northwest Austin presented their plan to neighbors on Wednesday. Some living near the old Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard still have concerns about neighborhood safety after unwanted visitors were found on...
Spare Birdie Public House to bring entertainment destination to Cedar Park in February
The 23,000-square-foot facility will offer virtual bowling and golf, and a full-service restaurant and bar. (Courtesy Rick Cortez Photography) Cedar Park’s new, elevated entertainment destination Spare Birdie Public House is slated to hold a soft opening on Feb.1, and its grand opening will be on Feb. 20. Spare Birdie...
Community members are concerned about the City of Temple's internal diversity program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple community members are concerned about the city's internal diversity program, even though the City of Temple says they are working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Temple residents are concerned the city isn't doing enough, claiming there's no longer a DEI Commission. "When people...
Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development
Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
City of Bee Cave to determine options for Hamilton Pool Road Jan. 25
Shown is a rendering of a design for the proposed build-out for Hamilton Pool Road. This would include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot-wide continuous turn lane for left-turning traffic, shared-use paths and a 4-foot buffer for pedestrians. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council will hold a...
EastGroup to potentially redevelop Round Rock property with $10M investment
The property at 350 Texas Ave., Round Rock, is home to an Oncor Electric Delivery facility. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) EastGroup could make a $10 million investment to redevelop a Round Rock property, recently filed permits show. EastGroup Properties Vice President David Hicks confirmed the company owns the property located at...
A group of theaters used to line Congress Avenue. Here’s what’s left of Austin’s ‘Show Row’
At least 12 theatres made up “Show Row,” a former entertainment and movie house district along Congress Avenue.
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
CTRMA projects across Austin on track for completion for 183 North, MoPac
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board received a quarterly update about four road projects in Austin on Jan. 25 at the Mobility Authority office on I-35. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Updates from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s key highway projects in Austin show construction work is generally on track...
