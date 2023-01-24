Penguins Activate Kris Letang from LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins get another key piece back into their lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Penguins continue to step towards a healthier lineup, this time by activating one of the most beloved leaders on the team.

After being considered a game-time decision, the Penguins activated Kris Letang from long-term injured reserve.

Letang has been out of the lineup for about a month with a lower-body injury and a visit home to be with family following the death of his father.

“The body is ready, for sure,” Letang said. “The mind is anxious. You want to get out there and play.”

Letang took reps with longtime linemate Brian Dumoulin during the Penguins morning skate before their match with the Florida Panthers; he also rotated between both power play units.

To make room for Letang to return to the lineup, the Penguins pushed defenseman Jan Rutta to long-term injured reserve with a retroactive date of January 14.

Rutta has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has yet to skate with the team since.

Kasperi Kapanen was also moved to injured reserve with a lower-body injury and a retroactive date of January 18.

Letang has played in 29 games so far through the 2022-23 season and has recorded a pair of goals and 14 assists for 16 points.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Letang, but he has fought his way through and is hoping to return again as the best defenseman on the team.

