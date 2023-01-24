Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes
A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful
When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
fox44news.com
Texas lawmaker proposes banning CRT from universities
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses. Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. In the 2021 legislative session, Texas...
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
abc7amarillo.com
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1
Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
Two years after Texas’ voting rights showdown, lawmakers again push dozens of elections bills
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Less than two years after Texas Democrats staged a dramatic showdown to forestall sweeping changes to voting laws, the Legislature is poised to once again revisit how Texas runs elections. Entering the 2023 legislative session in January, more than 75 bills related...
texasstandard.org
Gov. Abbott says this is why he’s keeping COVID emergency declarations for now
This week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview on a talk show that he won’t end his public health disaster declaration, issued during the peak of the pandemic, until the Texas Legislature acts. James Barragán, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune, said Abbott’s reasoning for keeping the declaration...
riograndeguardian.com
Bush: Texans are Well-Served by State Government
For all the challenges facing Texans, our State government serves the people pretty darned well, especially when compared to the frequent dysfunction in Washington. Having just finished eight years in statewide elected office as Texas Land Commissioner, I can share the “secret sauce” that makes Texas work: relationships. State government is a lot like a small town in rural Texas where folks know one another, which creates incentives to work through problems and reach solutions that serve the public.
gamblingnews.com
Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal
A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
KVUE
The Backstory: How the 'Dirty 30' changed the way Texas lawmakers do the people's business today
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a classic Texas showdown in 1971. On one side was the powerful speaker of the Texas House, Gus Mutscher (D-Brenham), on the other, 30 members of the Texas House of Representatives unofficially led by State Rep. Frances “Sissy” Farenthold (D-Corpus Christi). The...
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
KSAT 12
Texans pessimistic about the national economy and losing faith in democracy, poll says
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans are concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government and pessimistic about the direction of the country, according to a poll released Friday by Texas Lyceum.
keranews.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Daily Cougar Online
Texans Back Major Changes to State’s Gambling Laws
A new survey from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found widespread public support for legislation that would dramatically upend Texas’ longstanding prohibition against most forms of gambling. The support crosses demographic and partisan lines and includes strong backing from people who identify as...
texasstandard.org
Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas
Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
Texas awarded $363M in grants to increase affordable internet access
More than $350 million in grants was awarded to the Texas Comptroller's Office to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in the state.
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Overwhelming Majority Of Texans Favor Casino Gambling
A new poll shows 75% of Texans support a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling in Texas. Would you vote for gambling in Texas?
Comments / 2