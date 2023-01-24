ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yyvu3_0kQ0UYum00

Not ideal news for the Hornets.

The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular.

After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.

Over the last two games, Hayward has shot 8/16 from the field and missed the only three-point attempt he took. He's combined to score 20 points, collect seven rebounds, and dish out six assists.

In addition to Hayward, the Hornets will also be without Cody Martin (knee) and are likely to be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand). LaMelo Ball (hand, ankle) is questionable.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
BOSTON, MA
All Hornets

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

INJURY REPORT: HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery) Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) BULLS- OUT  Goran Dragic (Conditioning) Lonzo Ball (L Knee Surgery) Javonte Green (R Knee Injury) GAME PREVIEW: RIVALRY WEEK! ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)

Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kuzma, Beal Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Mavericks in Dallas

The Washington Wizards earned a big-time road victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The Wizards defeated the Mavericks 127-126 despite a big 41-point night from Mavericks’ Superstar Luka Doncic. There was some controversy at the end of the game when Luka Doncic missed a free throw with 12.5 seconds left. Doncic then bumped alongside the sideline and the play was challenged. Kuzma missed the first free throw and then made the second to put the Wizards up for good. Wizards’ Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke postgame regarding the controversial play and his team’s overall play.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Cavs Fall to Thunder in OKC to Wrap-Up Road Trip

It looked like the Cavs ran out of gas in the fourth quarter on Friday night. Cleveland fell to the Thunder inside Paycom Center, 112-110, to end a three game road trip and a back-to-back. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each recorded a double-double with 20 points for the second...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy