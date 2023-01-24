Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns

Not ideal news for the Hornets.

The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular.

After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.

Over the last two games, Hayward has shot 8/16 from the field and missed the only three-point attempt he took. He's combined to score 20 points, collect seven rebounds, and dish out six assists.

In addition to Hayward, the Hornets will also be without Cody Martin (knee) and are likely to be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand). LaMelo Ball (hand, ankle) is questionable.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .