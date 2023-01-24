ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Comments / 1

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"It really hurts and I don't understand how this can be possible": Kostyuk reacts to Russian flags being seen at Australian Open despite ban

A lot of controversy has swirled around the 2023 Australian Open and their handling of the situation regarding Russian flags with Srdjan Djokovic, the father of Novak the latest to be embroiled after being pictured with a flag. This all despite Tennis Australia taking a stance to ban them after a prior incident at the start of the tournament in a Russian v Ukrainian WTA match.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy