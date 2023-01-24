ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Makes A Statement On His Future Amid Injury Recovery

By Nico Martinez
Nets star gets real on his absence from the Nets.

Credit: Quinn Harris/USA Today Sports

After multiple underwhelming seasons and an offseason of chaos, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets finally found some stability this season as they rose up the standings to claim the second seed in the East.

Unfortunately, right as they were at the peak of their play, Kevin Durant went down with an MCL sprain, leaving the Nets to somehow make do without him.

So far, it has been a rough stretch for the Nets, but reinforcements are on the way. As he continues to heal, Durant grows closer to a return to the court and is hopeful to play in the upcoming All-Star game.

In a chat with ESPN's Tim Bontemps , KD got real on his recovery and cautioned that he won't rush the process, even if it means missing the All-Star festivities.

"I want to play tomorrow if I can," Durant said in his first comments since suffering the injury earlier this month. "So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100%. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events. I missed going back to Golden State, my previous home. So it's been three years since I did that. You see all this stuff pass you by, so I want to participate in everything. I know I got to take my time and make sure I do my rehab and get back on the floor."

This isn't the first time the Nets have had to go without their top guy. Last season, this team had to endure a similar stretch without him, and it was a complete disaster.

This time, one could argue the nets are better equipped to handle his absence.

Can The Nets Stay Afloat Until Durant's Return?

Thanks to a win over the Warriors on Sunday, the Nets have finally won back-to-back games, with Kyrie Irving leading the show. And while there is much doubt about this team's ceiling without Durant, the 2x champ still believes his team can hold it together .

"I'm not even looking at it like that," Durant said. "It's a different year, a different time. It looks like the same situation, but it's a different time. It's hard to compare anything. It's always tough when one of your main guys goes out and you're trying to readjust on the fly like that. It's going to take some time. It took us four games. Luckily, we still were 12, 13 games over .500, so it was cool to take that little stretch and learn so we could get better moving forward. It was tough to go through, but it was much needed to take those lumps."

The good news is KD won't be out much longer. In a few more weeks, it's likely he'll be back on the floor and ready to dominate once again.

In the meantime, his team is getting stronger and building up chemistry in his absence. Needless to say, this Nets team is legit, and nobody should be underestimating their potential this season.

