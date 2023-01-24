ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Kwame Brown Says It's Better To Be A Bust Than To Be LeBron James

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H70TW_0kQ0UDcl00

Kwame Brown made a wild claim based on the scrutiny LeBron James faces about it being better to be a bust than to be the King.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kwame Brown and LeBron James have some things in common, both were picked with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Both came into the league straight out of high school with massive expectations placed on them. However, that's where the similarities end because while Kwame wasn't ever able to become a star, LeBron James has put himself in the GOAT conversation.

Kwame Brown has spoken about being labeled a bust before, and his achievements show he was more than that. But when comparing him to someone like LeBron James as a No. 1 overall pick, it's hard not to see how massive the gap between what the two achieved at the NBA level is. Knowing this gets to Brown, sometimes it would seem, like the time he went off on LeBron James for chasing stats.

"When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know about why the Lakers losing. So for LeBron to be looking at the stat sheet on the bench, that was the wrong message to send. That was horrible and none of you players should ever emulate that... Kobe Bryant would have never done that."

And while some former NBA stars checked him for his comments , it seems Kwame wasn't done talking about LeBron James. He recently made an appearance on The Pivot podcast, where he made some interesting comments about the King.

Kwame Brown Said It's Better To Be A Bust Than To Be LeBron James

Being drafted No. 1 overall and spending a decade in the league means a player will earn a lot of money despite not making it as big as they could have. And for LeBron James, despite all of his success, a normal life with all his money now seems a bit out of reach. As such, Kwame Brown spoke about how it's better at times to be a bust than to be LeBron.

“I think it was better being a bust… LeBron can’t do what I do… They take pictures of him everywhere he goes, I was a bust ain’t nobody take pictures of me everywhere I went.”

This is a pretty wild take, seeing as success will always bring attention. LeBron James is who he is because he has perfected his craft to the point of being in the GOAT debate. Kwame Brown undoubtedly did well for himself, but ultimately, given the choice, most people would rather be LeBron James than be a bust.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 55

Ron Harris
3d ago

he said that only because he could never be like lebron.

Reply
11
Related
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline

After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
OREGON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Has Fans Thinking He Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith

Fans are forming theories about Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe was trending a lot over this past weekend. Sharpe, who's one of the hosts on Undisputed, got into a small altercation with a few Memphis Grizzlies players on Friday night during the Grizzlies-Lakers game.  Sharpe and some of the Grizzlies' players were shouting at each other ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy