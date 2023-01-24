Kwame Brown Says It's Better To Be A Bust Than To Be LeBron James

Kwame Brown made a wild claim based on the scrutiny LeBron James faces about it being better to be a bust than to be the King.

Kwame Brown and LeBron James have some things in common, both were picked with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Both came into the league straight out of high school with massive expectations placed on them. However, that's where the similarities end because while Kwame wasn't ever able to become a star, LeBron James has put himself in the GOAT conversation.

Kwame Brown has spoken about being labeled a bust before, and his achievements show he was more than that. But when comparing him to someone like LeBron James as a No. 1 overall pick, it's hard not to see how massive the gap between what the two achieved at the NBA level is. Knowing this gets to Brown, sometimes it would seem, like the time he went off on LeBron James for chasing stats.

"When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know about why the Lakers losing. So for LeBron to be looking at the stat sheet on the bench, that was the wrong message to send. That was horrible and none of you players should ever emulate that... Kobe Bryant would have never done that."

And while some former NBA stars checked him for his comments , it seems Kwame wasn't done talking about LeBron James. He recently made an appearance on The Pivot podcast, where he made some interesting comments about the King.

Kwame Brown Said It's Better To Be A Bust Than To Be LeBron James

Being drafted No. 1 overall and spending a decade in the league means a player will earn a lot of money despite not making it as big as they could have. And for LeBron James, despite all of his success, a normal life with all his money now seems a bit out of reach. As such, Kwame Brown spoke about how it's better at times to be a bust than to be LeBron.

“I think it was better being a bust… LeBron can’t do what I do… They take pictures of him everywhere he goes, I was a bust ain’t nobody take pictures of me everywhere I went.”

This is a pretty wild take, seeing as success will always bring attention. LeBron James is who he is because he has perfected his craft to the point of being in the GOAT debate. Kwame Brown undoubtedly did well for himself, but ultimately, given the choice, most people would rather be LeBron James than be a bust.

