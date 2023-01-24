Have you ever actually looked inside your mom's purse? Those things are full of mystery and wonder. They can hold the world's treasures and a whole lot of crap. Growing up it was a joke in our family that my mom's purse held all the world's secrets and pretty much anything else. For starters, it weighed a thousand pounds, and don't you dare ever try to get in it without her permission. She was very particular about her purse. She always told me a woman's purse is a very personal and private space. All I knew was her's was like a survival kit for life and you never knew what you would find at the bottom of it.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO