Hey Hoosiers! Venmo Shares Way More About You Than You Probably Realize
I was talking to my mom over the weekend and we were randomly talking about candles. I made the comment that candles are the last thing I need at my house right now. I explained to her that my husband and I had just bought a bunch of them (hundreds of dollars worth) during Bath & Body Works' annual December candle sale. She laughed and said, "Oh yeah! I saw on Venmo that you paid him for candles."
