game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
dexerto.com
DMZ Season 2 update early patch notes: Progression wipe, enemy tuning & new map
Warzone 2’s DMZ has become a cult classic, and Activision announced a fresh batch of content coming to the fan-favorite mode in Season 2. Activision promised wide-sweeping changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2 but made sure not to forget about DMZ. The Tarkov-inspired game mode boasts a passionate player base, and we claimed it “stole the show” in our Warzone 2 review.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Has 120 Million Active Users; Here Is How and When to Watch Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct Live In Hindi
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and chief financial officer Amy Hood talked about Xbox’s performance in the market in a recent financial conference call. Nadella said that Xbox monthly active user surpassed a record 120 million. This happened during the quarter between October 1 and December 31. “In...
dexerto.com
$2,000 Indie game launches on Steam and it’s only two hours long
An indie developer called ProX has released a Steam game priced at nearly $2,000, despite it only being a couple of hours long. As many gamers know, this hobby can be quite expensive, with modern releases costing $70 on next-gen platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, sometimes an...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 resurrected after being hit offline for 20 hours amid onslaught of critical bugs
Destiny 2 is back online once again after an onslaught of critical bugs with player progression forced the live-service FPS MMO to go dark for almost a full day. Bungie has not been on the breaks for Destiny 2 of late, speeding full steam ahead by making big changes before the major Lightfall expansion drops on February 28th. These changes were absolutely fantastic for the game’s quality of life, and players have rejoiced with removing blue engrams across the board.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS claims attachment tuning “overcomplicated” Warzone 2
NICKMERCS explained why Warzone 2’s introduction of attachment tuning was unnecessary. Modern Warfare 2 added an extra layer of customization to the gunsmith with attachment tuning. The feature allows players to tailor attachments specifically for different playstyles. For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.
Xbox Consoles Will Now Automatically Power Down When Inactive, to Save Power
Xbox is working on reducing the environmental impact of the popular video game console — and the company recently announced new power-reducing measures that will soon be imposed on all Xbox players. And one of the most interesting new features is an automatic power down, which will save electricity and ultimately contribute to Microsoft's climate change goals.
dexerto.com
Valorant team ‘Squirtle Squad’ forced to change name due to Nintendo trademark
The captain of the free agent Valorant team Squirtle Squad has revealed that the squad needs to change its name for the North American Challengers League, as Nintendo owns the copyright to their name. Squirtle Squad earned a spot in the Challengers League through the Last Chance Qualifier. The free-agent...
dexerto.com
Valorant Executive Producer reveals game replays are in the works
Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer of Valorant, has revealed that more is coming to Valorant than what was teased in the recent Dev Diaries, including replays for matches among other things. Donlon and Valorant Game Director Andy Ho laid out what is set to come to Valorant in 2023 and...
dexerto.com
Gamecube emulator Dolphin has been ported to Xbox
One of the best emulators of all time, Dolphin, has been ported to the Xbox and the performance is already great. Dolphin, the Gamecube and Wii emulator, has been ported to the Xbox thanks to the inclusion of a development mode included with every console. With Microsoft allowing any console to become a devkit, it has opened the world of emulation on their consoles.
dexerto.com
Xbox Leaker warns Starfield and Redfall are being rushed out in “rough shape”
A reliable Xbox leaker, who originally predicted the release of the rhythm adventure game, Hi-Fi Rush has claimed that Redfall and Starfield are still in bad shape before their release, going on to say that Starfield could be delayed further, or risk being released unfinished. After predicting the surprise announcement...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal plans to revamp ultimate charge for all heroes
Blizzard is planning to make some big changes to how ultimates work for all Overwatch 2 heroes in a future update. The third Overwatch 2 season is fast approaching and the developers have revealed how they’ll be spicing up ultimates in the near future during a recent community stream.
dexerto.com
5 games like The Last of Us you should play in 2023
With the HBO adaption of The Last of Us now airing there are more eyes on the original game than ever before. If you’ve already played the game countless times, however, and are looking for something new, there are plenty of similar titles out there. Here are 5 games like The Last of Us you should play in 2023.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?
Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...
dotesports.com
Fortnite players on iOS are about to be heavily limited with new update
Epic Games and Apple haven’t been on speaking terms since late 2020. The relationship between the two parties went downhill after Epic came after Apple, as the developer didn’t agree with the monopolistic nature of the App Store. A lot has happened since the initial incident, but Fortnite...
