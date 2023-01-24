There are several outfits available in the Dead Space remake, here’s how to change and upgrade your rig while dodging Necromorphs on the Ishimura. While Isaac Clarke’s default costume in Dead Space has become an iconic symbol of sci-fi survival horror, it is possible to equip different RIGs throughout the course of EA’s remake. Some of these alternate costumes are pre-order or deluxe edition bonuses, but the opening hour of the Dead Space remake isn’t clear about when you can equip them.

23 HOURS AGO