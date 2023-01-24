Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat banned on Twitch after eating edibles and passing out on stream
Popular streamer Kai Cenat has been banned on Twitch days after eating edibles during a live broadcast and passing out in front of thousands of viewers. Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most-subscribed content creators, beating out names like xQc to become the site’s most-subbed broadcaster in 2022.
dexerto.com
YouTuber Glarses spends $15k to build the “biggest keyboard in the world”
Glarses, a tech YouTuber who focuses on keyboards, has gone and spent £12,000 on creating a jumbo-sized keyboard for a tech show. The latest hilarious video from Glarses is not only a race against time but an interesting look at how expensive some of these ludicrous YouTube projects can get.
dexerto.com
Trainwreck outlines new Kick Creator Program to help pay “streamers of all sizes”
Streaming star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam has unveiled some details about the Creator Program for his new streaming service, Kick, with plans to “work toward financial security for all streamers of all sizes.”. Trainwreck was one of the biggest stars on Twitch with his gambling streams and regular...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
dexerto.com
KSI explains why Prime is better than “terrible” YouTuber products
YouTube star KSI has explained why Prime is better and has had more success than the typical “terrible” products that YouTubers have put out. When Logan Paul and KSI launched their Prime Hydration drinks back in January 2022, not even they could have foreseen the success that the brand has had.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS claims attachment tuning “overcomplicated” Warzone 2
NICKMERCS explained why Warzone 2’s introduction of attachment tuning was unnecessary. Modern Warfare 2 added an extra layer of customization to the gunsmith with attachment tuning. The feature allows players to tailor attachments specifically for different playstyles. For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins
TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”. As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.
dexerto.com
New microphone Mutalk uses weird design to help prevent sound leaks
Shiftall, a Japanese company, has unveiled its latest product, the Mutalk. However, its design has sparked some intrigue. Virtual reality is trucking along at its own pace. The various headsets and accessories are all in aid of making the metaverse or VR experiences easier to use. However, a Japanese company Shiftall has a fascinating approach to microphones.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal plans to revamp ultimate charge for all heroes
Blizzard is planning to make some big changes to how ultimates work for all Overwatch 2 heroes in a future update. The third Overwatch 2 season is fast approaching and the developers have revealed how they’ll be spicing up ultimates in the near future during a recent community stream.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans worried Brock & Misty already gone after episode 4 teaser
Pokemon anime fans are starting to get worried after the preview for episode 4 makes no mention of Brock and Misty following their return. Ash’s send-off mini-series titled ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ is shaping up to be a great love letter for long-time anime fans, with beloved members from Ash’s journey returning to the spotlight.
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok terrifies Shein customer after disturbing note is uncovered
In a new list of TikTok videos, a Shein customer revealed that she was “worried and scared” to find a series of notes hidden in her recent order, all of which included a threatening and harmful message within. TikTok user Amanda posted a video on the social media...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect & ZLaner want Warzone 2 to learn from Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”
Streaming giants Dr Disrespect and ZLaner have called on Warzone 2 to emulate Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”, claiming it’s holding the CoD battle royale back at the moment. The battle royale market has grown exponentially off the back of Fortnite’s lucrative success, becoming one of...
dexerto.com
WoW players unearth secret change to hunter’s pets after patch 10.0.5
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have discovered a secret change to hunter’s pets after WoW patch 10.0.5. The 10.0.5 patch for World of Warcraft was released on January 24, bringing with it lots of new changes and fixes to the game. One change that was not mentioned in the...
dexerto.com
Dead Space review: Sci-fi survival horror at its most gruesome
Issac Clarke’s original adventure has been remade to terrify a new generation of survival horror fans, but is the Dead Space remake worth your time?. After spending nearly a decade in hypersleep, Dead Space has been revived from its near ten-year stasis. The game is a faithful remake of the original, retelling the events of Dead Space (2008), but on modern hardware while making some changes that are generally for the better.
dexerto.com
Will there be a Lockwood & Co. Season 2?
Will there be a Lockwood & Co. Season 2? Netflix has a knack for canceling shows in their prime, but will there be a second season?. New show Lockwood & Co. has just dropped on Netflix. Based on the books by Johnathan Stroud and made by the same people who did 2011’s Attack the Block, this new series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of early 2010s TV.
dexerto.com
TSM signs all-women Apex Legends pro team
TSM has announced that the organization is adding another Apex Legends team, this time an all-women’s roster filled with content creators. In an announcement video filled with animations, Discord messages and pro gameplay, TSM revealed that it has signed four women Apex Legends players as content creators and professional competitors.
dexerto.com
Best Clodsire build for 7-star Greninja Tera Raids: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can use this optimized Clodsire build to take on 7-star Greninja Tera Raids in online play. The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.
dexerto.com
How to change suits in Dead Space: Upgrading your RIG
There are several outfits available in the Dead Space remake, here’s how to change and upgrade your rig while dodging Necromorphs on the Ishimura. While Isaac Clarke’s default costume in Dead Space has become an iconic symbol of sci-fi survival horror, it is possible to equip different RIGs throughout the course of EA’s remake. Some of these alternate costumes are pre-order or deluxe edition bonuses, but the opening hour of the Dead Space remake isn’t clear about when you can equip them.
dexerto.com
Xbox Leaker warns Starfield and Redfall are being rushed out in “rough shape”
A reliable Xbox leaker, who originally predicted the release of the rhythm adventure game, Hi-Fi Rush has claimed that Redfall and Starfield are still in bad shape before their release, going on to say that Starfield could be delayed further, or risk being released unfinished. After predicting the surprise announcement...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson explains why ALGS scrims are useless
FURIA pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin believes that Apex Legends scrims will “never” be good for helping ALGS teams improve. While Apex Legends pro players can practice their mechanics, gun skills, and strategies in Ranked, it’s still a completely different environment when compared to competitive matches.
