ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Destiny 2 will be offline "for several more hours" after an update accidentally deleted rare achievements

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7VOf_0kQ0PwnT00

Update 2: As expected, Bungie has announced plans to push a server rollback which will bring all Destiny 2 accounts back where they were before today's borked update (hotfix 6.3.0.5) to resolve reports of deleted Triumphs and other milestones. As of 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am GMT, Bungie Help says it is still "testing" this fix, and the game will be brought back online once the rollback can be deployed and verified. Hang in there, Guardians. Your unlocks will return soon.

Update 1: Bungie says it is now "testing potential solutions" to a Destiny 2 update which accidentally deleted player achievements such as Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalysts, and it expects the game to be offline "for several more hours" as of 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET / 9:30pm GMT. If I were a gambling man, just looking at previous incidents like this, I'd wager that one of those solutions is a server rollback to ensure any lost progress is restored. Whatever the fix ends up being, I'm more than willing to bet that any missing achievements will be back in (relatively) short order.

Original story follows...

On what should be an exciting patch day, Bungie has taken Destiny 2 offline to investigate reports of players losing progress on milestones like Triumphs and Seals, and even Exotic Catalysts.

Reports of this issue started cropping up almost immediately after today's update went live, and the Bungie Help Twitter was quick to acknowledge that "several Triumphs have had their progress reset unintentionally, which can potentially remove earned Seals from players." Seals can be quite difficult to earn, so players were understandably alarmed to log in and find they'd been inexplicably removed.

In its most recent update , the account confirmed that the game's been brought offline "as we investigate an ongoing issue causing certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players." It's currently unclear how long this downtime will last.

Ironically, this problem comes on the heels of Bungie confirming that, apart from a single isolated incident , recent claims of deleted Destiny 2 characters were inaccurate . It's also followed an amazing week for Destiny 2 news which was buoyed by the changes in today's patch, most notably the effective removal of inventory-clogging blue engrams, not to mention PvE buffs for my favorite child, the scout rifle Dead Man's Tale.

Unfortunately, it would seem some of today's big changes got some wires crossed somewhere. Assuming it is was the direct cause, I'm not sure what part of today's patch could've caused these issues, though the patch notes do notably mention some Exotic Catalysts, Triumphs, and UI fixes for one Seal. I like to think this was a final "screw you" from blue engrams on their way out.

I've reached out to Bungie for more details on today's downtime as well as corrections for the lost progress that some players have reported. I'll update our reporting if I hear back.

In the meantime, we can all take comfort in the fact that while Destiny 2 is nerfing Resilience, it's still the best stat in the game .

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time

A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy