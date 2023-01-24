Report: Lionel Messi Had Contact With Manchester City In 2021

There is lots of rumours circulating around Lionel Messi due to the fact that he is still yet to officially renew his contract at PSG with news about how he could have joined Manchester City being revealed.

Lionel Messi will go down in history as one of the greatest players of all time and last month at the age of 35 he probably had the most enjoyable moment of his career as he finally got his hands on the trophy that had deserted him for so long, the World Cup.

The penalty victory, which will go down as one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, has though put some doubt around his PSG career due to the fact that he may be open to moving to America to see out the last playing days of his career now he has accomplished his ultimate goal.

However it has been widely reported that Messi is ready to extend his current deal by one year but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Alongside that things have been revealed by journalist Gaston Edul about when Messi initially left Barcelona in 2021.

Manchester City held talks with Messi in 2021

It was a very controversial end to Messi's illustrious Barcelona career due to the ongoing financial issues at the Spanish giants.

Edul via AlbicelesteTalk reported that to the this day the Argentinian great is still hurt by the Barcelona board.

During that period of time as well as speaking to PSG who he eventually joined Messi had contact with Manchester City with his former manager Pep Guardiola wanting a reunion.

However he was still wanting to renew at Barcelona so for that brief period he said no to all clubs before eventually moving to Paris and not Manchester.

