Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report
Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps
BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio. With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming. To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one. I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps. Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him. Weekday's from 6 AM...
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
pressboxonline.com
Baltimore’s Classic Five Hosting Scramble Golf Outings This Winter
BALTIMORE, Md. – Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation (BMGC), also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, is hosting a series of scramble golf outings this winter, with the second of four events, the Frostbite Scramble, set for Saturday, February 4 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course. The Frostbite Scramble will be...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns Winter ’23
This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.
98online.com
98 ROCK and Hollywood Casino Perryville: BATTLE OF THE BANDS
Join Hollywood Casino Perryville and 98 Rock for the ultimate celebration of our local music scene!. 98 ROCK and Hollywood Casino Perryville present a BATTLE OF THE BANDS – with a grand prize of $5,000 cash, a performance contract for six dates at Hollywood Casino Perryville, and a guest appearance on 98 ROCK!
southbmore.com
Orioles Players to Guest Bartend at Checkerspot Brewery Next Saturday
As part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ‘Birdland Caravan,’ some Orioles players will be guest bartending at Checkerspot Brewing Company on Saturday, February 4th. Well welcome to the Orioles Happy Hour at Checkerspot!. Saturday, February 4th from 4-6pm your very own Orioles players will pour YOU a Checkerspot...
blocbyblocknews.com
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
WTOP
Rams Head in Annapolis welcomes Hall of Famer of Moody Blues, McCartney’s Wings
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He cofounded two iconic bands with The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings. Next week, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Denny Laine plays an intimate solo acoustic concert at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, Feb. 5.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
wypr.org
Food glorious food; Serving up meals with meaning
Members of Paul's Place food industry training cohort #2 graduated in March, 2022. Photo: Groundwork Kitchen. Baltimore’s food scene is chock full of creativity, innovation and good eats. The pandemic dealt a blow to many restaurants, which forced some to close … but lots have thrived and there are also many new establishments to experience.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County.Patterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail train last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that the light rail operator, Tavon Smith, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence, and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
mdlottery.com
$50,000 Win is Perfect Medicine for Owings Mills Nurse Aide
Acting on a superstition put a $50,000-winning scratch-off in Amber Marshall’s path. She was on a break during a 16-hour workday when it happened, Amber Marshall of Owings Mills told Lottery officials. A superstition shared by her mom many years ago led to her purchase of a Money Rush scratch-off that hid a $50,000 prize.
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
theprp.com
Bloodbath, Grave, Primordial, Broken Hope, Etc. Booked For 2024 ‘Maryland Deathfest’
After taking a hiatus this year following various enduring various pandemic-related challenges, the ‘Maryland Deathfest‘ will officially return in 2024. Taking place in Baltimore, MD across several planned venues (Rams Head, Power Plant, Soundstage and potentially an outdoor stage at Market Place), next year’s return of the event will run from May 23rd to 26th.
Nottingham MD
Fallston cook claims winning $50,000 lottery scratch-off prize
FALLSTON, MD—A stop for coffee with his father and niece turned into a once-in-a-lifetime Maryland Lottery experience for a 35-year-old Fallston resident. He told officials that discovering a $50,000 scratch-off prize at the Royal Farms at 1915 Belair Road in Fallston was the luckiest moment in his life. The...
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore, MD
462
Followers
491
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.https://www.baltimoremagazine.com
Comments / 0