NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today. Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense. The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey insists he'll play vs. Eagles
Christian McCaffrey has been a talented yet brittle performer during his NFL career. But the San Francisco 49ers running back made it clear Thursday that he will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the host Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey missed his second straight day of practice due to a right calf injury but had a one-word answer when asked the chances of him missing the game against the top-seeded Eagles. ...
Bengals rule out LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa vs. Chiefs
A makeshift offensive line aligns in front of quarterback Joe Burrow for the second consecutive road playoff game on Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that neither lineman was ready to return from injuries. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, while Cappa has an injured ankle. That means Cincinnati will use Max...
Eagles plot to end storybook run of 49ers' Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl in the past four...
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals
Patrick Mahomes participated in the morning walkthrough and will do the same in afternoon practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, marking the latest sign that Kansas City's All-Pro quarterback will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. "Everybody is going to practice," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday in preparation for his conference championship game and fifth in a row with Kansas City. The Chiefs (15-3) welcome the...
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien in dual role
Bill Belichick welcomed Bill O'Brien back to the New England Patriots on Thursday in a reunion geared toward getting the most out of quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, will have the same dual role with the Patriots. O'Brien knows those roles and expectations well under Belichick, who first hired him as an offensive assistant in 2007. "I...
Burrowhead: Bengals confident venturing into Chiefs' venue
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are acting like they are the better team entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs. Third-seeded Cincinnati sure has plenty of reasons to feel that way after beating the Chiefs in three straight meetings, including a regular-season victory in Week 13 this season and the famous 27-24 overtime win in last season's AFC title game in Kansas City. The Chiefs...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM lists Hurts at +300 for Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+325) of the Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Notebook: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not discussing MVP possibility
Jalen Hurts isn't overly concerned with being one of the five finalists for NFL MVP honors. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has gone from being viewed as a liability as a passer to one of the top players in the game. But if you want to discuss his rise to greatness, Hurts isn't going to partake in the discussion. "It's not the time for me to reflect on that because I'm...
Steve Wilks' attorneys 'shocked and disturbed' by Panthers' hire
Legal representatives for Steve Wilks said Thursday they are "shocked and disturbed" that their client was not hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after the Panthers officially tabbed Frank Reich as their man, Wigdor Law LLP -- a New York City-based law firm representing Wilks in his discrimination suit against the NFL -- made its own announcement over social media. "We are shocked and disturbed...
Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection
College connections often transcend into the professional ranks for pro athletes, they can also cross sports. Unfortunately, those connections may be triumphed by the city which you now call home. That’s the case with Georges Niang, a power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, who played his college ball at Iowa State. With the San Francisco Read more... The post Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittany Mahomes Is Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor’s Proclamation
Aftab Pureval's proclamation did not go over well in Kansas City.
Why Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt, would be Nick Saban's best DC move | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new lieutenants, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0