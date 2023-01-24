ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Beach Radio

Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
NEWFIELD, NJ
Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride

Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
