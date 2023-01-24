Read full article on original website
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards
The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride
Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
These Ocean County, NJ Italian Restaurants that are Simply Superb
If there's one thing Ocean County knows, it's Italian food. With all of the Italian heritage in Ocean County, every entree must be excellent every time. We have high standards, and rightfully so. There are the classics like eggplant parm and chicken cacciatore. Seafood served Italian style can't be beaten.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
A New Jersey Shore Town Plans to Detain Unruly Minors. Is this Fair?
One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors. It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved. Unfortunately,...
NJ victims scammed by woman’s fake tech support, prosecutors say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman...
Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street
ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Camden County, NJ
LAWNSIDE — A sick raccoon, removed from the Camden County borough, has tested positive for rabies. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a passerby saw the sick raccoon in the area. The Animal Control Officer for Lawnside picked up the animal and was it submitted for rabies testing. The Camden County...
