Beverly Hills, CA

Robbie Williams’ Wife Ayda Field Not Taking Lisa Rinna’s Spot On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
mega

Robbie Williams ’ wife Ayda Field has been named as a potential replacement for Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but sources tell RadarOnline.com the rumors are not true.

Earlier this month, DeuxMoi revealed a tipster had claimed Field was set to be a new cast member on the Bravo show.

mega

Field, who has been married to Williams since 2010 , is followed by Kyle Richards on Instagram.

However, a source tells RadarOnline.com that there is no plan to hire Field as a main cast member or even as a “friend.”

mega

Season 13 is expected to start shooting in the next couple of days. The returning cast members are Kyle Richards , Dorit Kemsley , Erika Jayne , Crystal Minkoff , Garcelle Beauvais , and Sutton Stracke. Another source said the cast feels like Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return.

Earlier this month, Rinna announced her exit from the show. She told RadarOnline.com, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Her team added, "After taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH."

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rinna had demanded $2 million for the upcoming season or she was set to walk.

mega

Following her departure, Diana Jenkins said she would be leaving the show after one season. The businesswoman, who is pregnant, said her pregnancy was considered “high risk” and she was not able to “devote myself fully to filming.”

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” Jenkins said.

bravo

Bravo has yet to announce who will be taking Rinna and Jenkins spots on the next season. RHOBH had been put on pause after filming wrapped last time to allow for a “break” after a drama-filled season.

