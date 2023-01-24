ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
BUCHANAN, MI
WWMT

Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

