How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In SkinnyDipped Chocolate Nuts Recall
A popular health snack food is involved in a recall due to undeclared allergen contents. According to details shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, SkinnyDipped of Seattle is voluntarily recalling two varieties of their Dark Chocolate snack foods. The recall is nationwide and does include retail stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Fastest Talkers in U.S. in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
I work with one of the fastest talkers on the planet. He constantly denies that it's true, but believe me, it is. His contention is that I simply don't listen to him. I will admit there may be a grain of truth to that, but that is intentional (at times) on my part.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community
This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Watch Josh Duhamel Shout Out Minnesota Country Artist + DJ Chris Hawkey On The Tonight Show
As a Minot, North Dakota native, actor Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Minnesota. His father lives in the state and he's purchased a cabin within the state. That's why is not too surprising to see him at Minnesota sporting events and other places. Those strong Minnesota ties are also...
Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin
The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.Click here for more information.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
5 Nutrition Myths We Believe In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Growing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota you hear a lot of old wives' tales and myths about food. Here are some food and nutrition myths I'm glad aren't true. When I was a kid growing up in Minnesota and Iowa I remember my Grandma saying “eating a Tomato will help ya prevent sunburn.”
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Sassy Country Music Star Elle King Is Coming To Minnesota
Elle King has a new album (Come Get Your Wife) being released this Friday, January 27th, 2023, and is on tour this year, bringing her unique sassy style of music to Minnesota!. She will be making a couple of different appearances so far, and who knows; maybe in a couple of months, she'll be at more music festivals around our state.
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Minnesota’s Most Famous And Wonderful Winter Festival Starts Today
Today marks the first day of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For the 137th time, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. While I was born and raised in Minnesota, I did not know how big of a deal this was!...
