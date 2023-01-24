ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023

Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin

The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.Click here for more information.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest

The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Sassy Country Music Star Elle King Is Coming To Minnesota

Elle King has a new album (Come Get Your Wife) being released this Friday, January 27th, 2023, and is on tour this year, bringing her unique sassy style of music to Minnesota!. She will be making a couple of different appearances so far, and who knows; maybe in a couple of months, she'll be at more music festivals around our state.
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America

TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
