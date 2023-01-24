Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Is This Affordable for Americans? $10,000 Disney Vacations Have Guests Going Into Debt.
Disney prices are always up for debate and criticism, and the latest reports call to question some concerning realities about the Disney vacation price divide. We at Disney Fanatic have reported on the concerning price rises that Disney has seen over the last year, and unfortunately, every time one might think there isn’t something new, a new critique comes to light. A luxury magazine recently called out the Disney Park experience, calling the Parks a place for “waiting, whining, and abysmal food.” Additionally, a Guest even went so far as to justify “selling her kids’ souls” for the Disney VIP experience.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Report Ambulances Crowd Disney Park, Attraction Closes
Recent reports from a Disney Park Guest show that an attraction was shut down to fellow visitors, the reason for which was not immediately apparent. While the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are known to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and “The Happiest Place on Earth,” respectively, occasionally, things do happen at the Disney Parks that contrast that well-deserved and earned reputation.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Monorail System Remains Closed
The Walt Disney World Monorail system remains unavailable after initially going down last night. All lines of the Monorail are closed. Guests traveling from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom currently have to take a ferryboat or bus. Buses to EPCOT and resorts are also available. Signs direct...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Reveals Important Update For TRON Roller Coaster
Magic Kingdom Guests and TRON movie fans — not to mention thrill-seekers who enjoy Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort roller coasters that run at a particularly high-speed pace — will be happy to learn that even more news is coming our way regarding the TRON: Lightcycle Run roller coaster coming to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World!
disneyfanatic.com
Why You Absolutely SHOULD NOT Drink Splash Mountain Water
On January 23, Guests walked into Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, unable to ride one of the most iconic attractions there. January 22 was the last day that Splash Mountain — which has been a Magic Kingdom staple for 30 years — was in operation. The attraction will be closed for almost two years, as Imagineers change it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. On its final day, lines stretched through all of Frontierland, with Guests waiting more than three hours to take one last ride through the Briar Patch.
Newly-Renovated Rooms at Disney's 'Grand Floridian' Have People Impressed
They're absolutely beautiful!
disneyfanatic.com
Outlet SLAMS Disney for Splash Mountain Closure, Lists Other “Problematic” Rides to Shut Down Immediately
Splash Mountain may be gone, but the controversy lives on. An outlet slammed Disney for its decision to close the popular fan-favorite. Fans have been mourning the now-closed Splash Mountain even before it finally shut. The fan-favorite has made many Guests’ Disney vacation at the Disney Resort, and many Disney fans have expressed disappointment at the fact that Disney is choosing to turn its back on such a beloved attraction.
disneyfanatic.com
Virtual Queue For Disney’s Newest Attraction Fills in SECONDS
On January 27, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in Mickey’s ToonTown at Disneyland Resort. The attraction is nearly identical to the one that opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March 2020 — although the queues are different. Before the attraction’s opening, Disney shared that there would be no standby queue available. As in the past — with attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will utilize a virtual queue, with individual Lightning Lane purchasing also available.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Heard You! Resort Hotel Pool to be Filled with Splash Mountain Water
It appears that Walt Disney Imagineers have found a way to keep keep the spirit of Splash Mountain alive at Walt Disney World and allow Guests to truly immerse themselves in it!. Disney Fanatic just got an anonymous tip that after noticing all of the Splash Mountain water being sold...
disneyfanatic.com
Is Disney Being Hypocritical When It Comes to Abuse?
Last week, it was reported that Will Smith was returning to work with the Walt Disney Company on a sequel to the hit live-action film, Aladdin, which premiered in 2019. In that film, Will had taken the Genie — made into an iconic character by comedic genius Robin Williams — and made it his own, earning praise from fans. However, Smith’s return was not met with an abundance of excitement. Instead, it was met with much debate, and a lot of people called Disney hypocritical for working with the controversial actor again.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big CHANGE Revealed at EPCOT
If you’re headed to EPCOT today, you might want to keep an eye out for something new. Now, there are already a LOT of changes happening at EPCOT — the park is undergoing a massive transformation and there’s a LOT of construction going on, including work on Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana. But this morning, something ELSE has changed about the park.
disneyfanatic.com
“TERRIBLE”: Fans Frustrated at Parents Ruining Disney Experience
Disney adults are making their voices known again, exclaiming their frustration at parents bringing infants to Disney Parks. Disney adults have been in the news time and again for a variety of reasons. Many times, fellow Disney fans on the internet call them out for what they perceive to be unnecessary behavior, other times, it’s because they share either magical happenings at the Parks or, conversely, less happy occurrences.
disneyfanatic.com
Video: Disney 100 Monorail Livery Revealed
The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year anniversary celebration, Disney 100, is set to begin tomorrow with brand-new decorations, rides, nighttime spectaculars, and even a new look for the monorail!. This week, Walt Disney Imagineering revealed a brand new look for Monorail Blue at the Disneyland Resort, and it is a...
disneyfanatic.com
VIDEO: The Night The Disney World Monorail Went Backwards
On January 26, I was visiting Walt Disney World, and after spending the early evening at Magic Kingdom, I decided to hop on the monorail to catch the EPCOT Fireworks show. We boarded Monorail Black on the express line around 8 pm that night and sped off for the Transportation and Ticket Center. But as we closed in on the station at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we stopped and ended up going backward at full speed.
disneyfanatic.com
Beloved Disney World Establishment Closing Soon. Here’s What We Know.
The beloved Walt Disney World establishment, Trail’s End in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, will be closing for refurbishment soon. The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the top locations for a Disney vacation. With four Theme Parks that Guests from all over the world love to frequent, the Disney Resort has many wonderful establishments that Guests enjoy immensely. One important part of the Disney experience are the Disney Resort hotels that allow Guests to have a more convenient visit to the Disney Park of their choice.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Announces Opening Date For Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ!
Just about five years ago, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests into the heart of one of its most popular Pixar movies — Toy Story. Toy Story Land opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2018, and Guests were able to ride not only Toy Story Mania!, but also Alien Swirling Saucers and Slinky Dog Dash, a fun and exciting roller coaster. In addition to the fun attractions, the food was on another level. Guests could enjoy homemade toaster cakes and loaded tots from Woody’s Lunch Box as they took in everything in Andy’s backyard.
disneyfanatic.com
Content Creator Entertains Fans With Uncanny Disney Transformations
If you’re a fan of Disney, Disney costumes, and British humor, then you may have already heard of the Youtuber and social media content creator known as Mr. Thomas English. As a former English teacher and ardent Disney fan, English has become more and more well-known on social media for his hilarious Disney princess compilations and his humorous videos about English versus American lifestyles.
McDonald's Teases Major Disney World Surprise
Fans will be excited about a much-anticipated Disney and McDonald's future collaboration.
AOL Corp
Amazon just marked down loads of Disney apparel, starting at $17
Whether you have a trip planned to the happiest place on earth or just want to sprinkle a little bit of Disney magic onto your day, you're in luck: Amazon just marked down a ton of officially licensed Disney apparel. The styles all feature at least one member of the iconic gang — Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto and of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Even better? They start at $17, or a fraction of the price you'd pay at the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Construction at a Disney World Hotel Might Affect Your Next Vacation
If you’re spending top dollar to stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort, you want to make sure the amenities you’re paying for measure up!. To keep things tip-top and pristine at the poshest of Disney resorts, sometimes, they need a little TLC. Last year, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom...
