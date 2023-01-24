Read full article on original website
BBC
Microsoft sees slowest sales growth in six years
Microsoft sales have slowed sharply as customers facing economic strains cut their spending on technology. The firm said sales rose just 2% in the three months to December, to $52.7bn (£42.7bn), the smallest quarterly increase in more than six years. The update came just days after the firm said...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Why NYC must keep its markets global
Canada recently banned investments in residential property by non-Canadians for two years, aiming to cool off an overheated housing market which saw the average Canada home price surge by 20% in 2021. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to ban sales of homes and farmland in his state by companies from China, a “hostile” nation. Can you imagine such measures in New York City? Of course, you can’t, because our “global capital” status means welcoming as many UK pounds, euros, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen, Israeli shekels, Moroccan dirham and Saudi riyal as we can lure to the five boroughs. Our great city...
US News and World Report
DOJ Probing Visa on U.S. Debit Card Practices, Competition
(Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Friday the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice had issued investigative demand earlier this month seeking documents and information about U.S. debit card practices and competition with other payment networks. The probe, which began in early 2021, followed reports the United States...
Motley Fool
Is This a Better Fitness Stock Than Peloton in 2023?
Peloton's ongoing troubles are well-documented as management attempts a turnaround. Planet Fitness is on a good footing, posting strong growth, and has a bright outlook. Despite Planet Fitness' high valuation multiple, it still looks like the better investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Spending Ends 2022 on Weaker Footing; Inflation Slowing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023, while inflation continued to subside, which could give the Federal Reserve room to further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next week. The...
Biden Claims Progress on Inflation and Lowering Costs
Stubbornly high inflation rates dragged on the U.S. economy in 2022, but recent data reveal signs of improvement.
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
The RealReal Names New CEO
The RealReal on Wednesday named John E. Koryl chief executive officer. Previously an e-commerce and digital executive at the Canadian Tire Corp., Koryl will take over as CEO and join The RealReal’s board on Feb. 6. He held a previous executive role at Neiman Marcus, helping to modernize the retailer’s omnichannel experiences as president of stores and online of Neiman Marcus Direct. He is also a board member of Dubai-based holding company Al Tayer Group whose retail division, Al Tayer Insignia, hosts a portfolio of brands including Bloomingdale’s, Armani Outlet, Coach and the like.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy...
CNET
Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022
Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
US News and World Report
Lexus Releases a Guide to Its Latest EVs
Lexus says they're committed to having all-electric versions of their models by 2030, as part of their newest initiative toward sustainable but luxurious driving. Coming out with seven new either all-electric or hybridized models, Lexus is determined to provide an EV that will work for just about anyone. Possibly the...
US News and World Report
Tesla Chair Testifies She Would Have Quit if Musk Had Lied in 2018 Tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report
Amazon Beats Claim That Warehouse Quotas Are Biased Against Older Workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
