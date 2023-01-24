Sea Turtle Swims Right Up to Tourists at the Beach in Breathtaking Footage

Of all the ocean's creatures, few are as universally beloved as the sea turtle. From their tiny adorable babies to the gentle green adults gliding through the sea, it's hard not to admire these beautiful creatures.

Generally, adult sea turtles swim out in the open ocean, far from most humans- but one woman, TikTok user @indyclinton , saw something truly incredible while visiting Hawai'i . Looking down from her balcony, she witnessed a huge sea turtle swim right up to a group of tourists!

How cool is that? Some people really do have all the luck! He looked like he wanted to say "hello" to his fellow swimmers! While most sea turtles spend most of their time far out in the deep blue sea, green sea turtles are known to sometimes swim among people around Hawai'i's beaches.

Just because there are sea turtles swimming by doesn't mean you should try to touch them, though. Not only can sea turtles pack a mean bite, but doing so could take a chunk out of your wallet, too. "In Hawaii it’s a $10k fine if you touch a sea turtle," warned @worker.and.parasite.

Of course, that fine only applies to people who intentionally go out of their way to touch a sea turtle. You're not in any trouble if you inadvertently touch one- which is a good thing, because that's been known to happen to some visitors!

"I was swimming in Hawaii and accidentally touched a turtle with my foot. It scared the daylights out of me," @billyfayecyrus recounted their unexpected turtle encounter. User @boyoutnumberedx3 had their own sea turtle story to share: "This happened to us in Hawaii. My son was snorkeling and said "look a turtle." The turtle was just chilling with us." How charming!

Like any wild animal, sea turtles should be respected, protected, and given plenty of space. If you're ever lucky enough to have one swim close by for a "hello", though, be polite- wave "hello" back!

