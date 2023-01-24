ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Astros Interviewed Guardians Assistant GM For Vacant Position

By Kayla Skinner
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros have reportedly interviewed Cleveland Guardians Assistant General Manager James Harris for their vacant general manager position.

The Houston Astros continue their search for a new general manager following the departure of James Click following the 2022 MLB season. As previously reported, Atlanta Braves Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown has been named the frontrunner in the race.

However, a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman has suggested that the Astros have interviewed Cleveland Guardians Assistant General Manager James Harris.

Heyman also reported that Houston has met with Bobby Evans, the former general manager of the San Francisco Giants.

The search is ongoing, but it would behoove the Astros to find Click's replacement sooner rather than later with Spring Training and the 2023 MLB season rapidly approaching. The position is one of the most important in game and general managers will begin to leave their imprint on the franchise.

Getting that process started quickly will benefit the Astros as they look to keep some form of continuity heading into the new season. A season in which they once again have World Series aspirations.

