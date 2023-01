It was one too many road games for Eastern Washington women's basketball, as the team dropped its game Saturday (Jan. 28) against Weber State, 68-65. The Wildcats used an 18-3 run in the fourth quarter to get the win over Eastern. The Eagles now fall to 6-4 in conference and 13-7 overall. Weber State improves to 1-8 in the Big Sky and 5-16 on the season.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO