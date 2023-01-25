ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquebogue, NY

'Motivated By Greed': Woman Convicted In Murder, Attempted Home Theft Of Aquebogue Mechanic

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etn4C_0kQ09m2G00
A Suffolk County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 24, found Donatila O’Mahony, age 42, guilty in the murder of Lee Pedersen, age 69, at his Aquebogue home in March 2020. Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney/gunmemorial.org

Nearly two years after a 69-year-old engine mechanic was found shot to death inside his Long Island home, a jury has convicted his killer.

Donatila O’Mahony, age 42, of Central Islip, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lee Pedersen in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to prosecutors, Pedersen was found dead inside his Aquebogue home on March 8, 2020. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined he had died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Several of his belongings, including a cell phone and cash, were taken from the home.

After interviewing several of Pedersen’s friends and reviewing surveillance video and cell phone records, police identified O’Mahony as the suspected killer.

Prosecutors said the woman asked a friend to buy two handguns for her - a Glock .9 mm and a Sig Sauer .9mm - before the murder. O’Mahony borrowed the friend’s car and was seen on surveillance footage near Pedersen’s home on the night he was murdered.

After the killing, she asked the friend to dispose of several items, including the Sig Sauer handgun he had purchased for, along with ammunition and clothing, prosecutors said.

The friend destroyed the handgun and threw the clothes away, but kept the ammunition in his home. It was later found by police and confirmed to have both O’Mahony’s and Pedersen’s DNA on it.

In addition to murder, jurors convicted O’Mahony of criminal possession of a forged instrument and attempted grand larceny after prosecutors said she forged Pedersen’s will and attempted to steal one of the homes he owned.

“The motive for this murder was greed, pure and simple,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“O’Mahony befriended the victim and then deliberately set out to steal his estate. The jury has found this defendant guilty and hopefully the victim’s loved ones will now have a small measure of justice knowing his killer will be held responsible for her actions.”

O’Mahony faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced in February 2023.

Loved ones remembered Pedersen as a generous and welcoming man who was a lifelong engine enthusiast, working with antique engines in his garage in Aquebogue, according to the Suffolk Times.

“He’d go out of his way to help someone,” Tracy Flack told the outlet. “And the more they needed help, the more he’d go out of his way.”

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Massapequa Man Charged In Fatal Overdose Death, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged in connection with a fatal overdose death. James Haynesworth, age 46, was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Massapequa. According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Haynesworth.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

Lebanon Man Found With More Than Two Pounds Of Cocaine In York, Police Say

A 22-year-old man from Lebanon was found with "over two pounds of cocaine" during a traffic stop in York County, authorities say. Jeffry Miguel Perez-Aquino of Locust Street, Lebanon was stopped in the 100 block of Limekiln Road, New Cumberland on August 9, 2022, at 3:28 p.m. by the Fairview Township police according to a release by the department on January 27, 2023.
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Sets Himself On Fire In Lakewood: Police

A homeless man set himself on fire in Lakewood, authorities said. The 43-year-old man reportedly called 9-1-1- and said he was feeling suicidal and set his sweatshirt on fire, Lakewood police said. He suffered minor burns to his stomach and chest at the New Jersey Transit Bus terminal at 200...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
464K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy