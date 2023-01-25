'Motivated By Greed': Woman Convicted In Murder, Attempted Home Theft Of Aquebogue Mechanic

A Suffolk County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 24, found Donatila O’Mahony, age 42, guilty in the murder of Lee Pedersen, age 69, at his Aquebogue home in March 2020. Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney/gunmemorial.org

Nearly two years after a 69-year-old engine mechanic was found shot to death inside his Long Island home, a jury has convicted his killer.

Donatila O’Mahony, age 42, of Central Islip, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lee Pedersen in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to prosecutors, Pedersen was found dead inside his Aquebogue home on March 8, 2020. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined he had died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Several of his belongings, including a cell phone and cash, were taken from the home.

After interviewing several of Pedersen’s friends and reviewing surveillance video and cell phone records, police identified O’Mahony as the suspected killer.

Prosecutors said the woman asked a friend to buy two handguns for her - a Glock .9 mm and a Sig Sauer .9mm - before the murder. O’Mahony borrowed the friend’s car and was seen on surveillance footage near Pedersen’s home on the night he was murdered.

After the killing, she asked the friend to dispose of several items, including the Sig Sauer handgun he had purchased for, along with ammunition and clothing, prosecutors said.

The friend destroyed the handgun and threw the clothes away, but kept the ammunition in his home. It was later found by police and confirmed to have both O’Mahony’s and Pedersen’s DNA on it.

In addition to murder, jurors convicted O’Mahony of criminal possession of a forged instrument and attempted grand larceny after prosecutors said she forged Pedersen’s will and attempted to steal one of the homes he owned.

“The motive for this murder was greed, pure and simple,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“O’Mahony befriended the victim and then deliberately set out to steal his estate. The jury has found this defendant guilty and hopefully the victim’s loved ones will now have a small measure of justice knowing his killer will be held responsible for her actions.”

O’Mahony faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced in February 2023.

Loved ones remembered Pedersen as a generous and welcoming man who was a lifelong engine enthusiast, working with antique engines in his garage in Aquebogue, according to the Suffolk Times.

“He’d go out of his way to help someone,” Tracy Flack told the outlet. “And the more they needed help, the more he’d go out of his way.”

