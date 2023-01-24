ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.5 The Walleye

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
106.9 KROC

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Times-Online

Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman

FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota

Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Childcare providers could receive monthly payments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill

BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notices – January 25, 2023

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
trfradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
BOWDON, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy