Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
ND weekly COVID cases total 754, up 296 from last week
New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Times-Online
Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman
FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
kxnet.com
Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota
Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
valleynewslive.com
Childcare providers could receive monthly payments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money. That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
KETV.com
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
trfradio.com
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
State legislators are presenting a resolution to save the wild horses at TRNP
UPDATE – JAN. 27, 12:10 P.M. The resolution has been introduced and can be found right here. ORIGINAL STORY – JAN. 26, 5:52 P.M. MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — We elect our state legislators to represent the people, and to many North Dakotans, the future of the wild horses in Teddy Roosevelt National Park is an […]
How to get Vitamin D during winter months in North Dakota
Johnson says it's especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0