At this point, “Olive Garden copycats” is a whole recipe genre. Pretty much every cooking blog out there promises they’ve unlocked the secrets to the Italian food chain’s various recipes. From Olive Garden’s breadsticks, to their eggplant parmesan to their chicken alfredo, there are dozens of copycat recipes available online. I’ll admit, I’m guilty of following them now and again. But there’s a reason you’re looking up the recipe instead of actually driving to Olive Garden: because it gives you a chance to take a tried-and-true recipe and put your own twist on it. Olive Garden’s Chicken & Gnocchi Soup is the perfect canvas.

1 DAY AGO