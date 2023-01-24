ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Takes Victory Lap on Two Key Initiatives

By Tom Bemis,
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
White House issues statement commenting on two key positives for the administration.

President Joe Biden may be suffering from the effects of a developing investigation of classified documents found at his home, but that’s not stopping the important work of claiming credit for things his administration has pushed.

The president noted two such victories in a White House statement Tuesday, Jan. 24.

One had to do with the economy, while the other had to do with healthcare costs.

Biden Touts Latest Unemployment Data

In the statement, Biden touted the latest state unemployment data. “Today’s state unemployment rates give even more reasons for optimism all over the country,” Biden said in the statement. “We see record lows from Pennsylvania to South Dakota to Alaska. 38 states are now at or below 4 percent unemployment, including 15 States at or below 3 percent,” he added.

Low unemployment figures are key to the administration’s claims that the economy hasn’t fallen into a recession , even though gross domestic product figures have declined in recent quarters, meeting the traditional definition.

The Federal Reserve has tried to contain inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes over the past year, crimping growth in the economy. The Fed’s rate-setting open markets committee meets later this month to decide whether to hike interest rates again. Many are expecting the Fed to increase rates by only 25 basis points, as opposed to the 50-basis-point hikes it has imposed in a series of meetings over the past year.

Higher interest rates are crushing the housing market, with sales figures and construction starts plummeting after years of ultra-low interest rates which helped fuel price gains because people could afford to borrow more money at lower rates.

Biden Says Insulin Price Cap is Working

In the second victory claimed by the White House, Biden lauded the effects of a cap on insulin costs for seniors of $35 a month which was included in the so-called inflation reduction act passed last year. “We’re delivering on my promise to lower health care costs for Americans by capping seniors’ insulin costs at $35 for a month’s supply,” Biden said in the statement. “New data released today shows that if this provision had been in effect in 2020, over 1.5 million seniors across the country could have saved an average of $500 per year on insulin.”

He added that “Americans are seeing a strong economy where they live. They are seeing their neighbors back to work, with higher wages even accounting for inflation…And they are seeing groundbreakings for new factories, roads, and bridges in their states at an historic scale. I am more confident than ever that America’s best days are ahead.”

Related
RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Meta President Addresses Company's Facebook's Decision on Donald Trump

Meta Platforms says it expects its decision to allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram will be 'fiercely criticized.' It's only January, but we may have already heard the understatement of the year. Nick Clegg, president of global affairs for Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report, announced on Jan. 25 that the social media giant would soon be allowing former president Donald Trump back on Facebook and...
The Hill

Is helping Ukraine reducing US preparedness, security?

Questions are mounting as to how long the United States can continue to supply Ukraine from its own weapons stockpiles without hindering its own security.   With more than $27 billion in weapons committed to Kyiv since the start of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, attack on the country, Washington shows no sign of slowing down on…
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Fed Inflation Gauge Eases To 4.4% In December As Spending Slumps

Personal spending fell most than expected in December, according to data from the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, helping price pressure ease over the final month of the year. The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation slowed again in December, data published Friday indicated, but the changes were largely muted and suggest price pressures could be slow to abate heading into the start of the year. The December core PCE...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Live: Stocks Hold Gains Amid Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk Comments

The U.S. economy continues to cook, despite late December weakness, adding to Wall Street puzzling growth challenge amid a muted fourth quarter earnings season. U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, while the dollar held near an eight month low against its global peers, as investors headed into another busy session for corporate earnings and digested the first estimate of economic growth for the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

