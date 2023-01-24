The Doomsday Clock ticks closer than ever to midnight

The Doomsday Clock was moved to 90 seconds from midnight from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had remained since 2020. Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Doomsday, which will assumedly be as bad as it sounds, is now closer than ever, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced Tuesday.

The Doomsday Clock, the body’s chosen metaphor for the imminent apocalypse, was moved to 90 seconds from midnight (world-ending disaster) from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had fidgetingly remained since 2020.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, which inaugurated nuclear development and ultimately nuclear warfare. The clock’s time is set each year by the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board and a consulting Board of Sponsors, which includes 10 Nobel laureates.

“The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to convey how close humanity is to destroying itself,” the Bulletin stated in a press release announcing this year’s ticks forward. “The Clock has become an international symbol of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies.”

Nuclear, climate and biological warfare fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine contributed to this year’s fast forward, said John Mecklin, editor of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the risk of nuclear weapons use, raised the specter of biological and chemical weapons use, hamstrung the world’s response to climate change, and hampered international efforts to deal with other global concerns,” Mecklin wrote in the site’s announcement.

Threats from disinformation and disruptive technologies are also considered in the creeping of the clock toward midnight.

This year’s press release praised the United State’s rejection of election denials and the Biden Administration’s “continued its efforts to increase the role of scientists in informing public policy.” But the Bulletin recentered the continued devastation of “cyber-enabled disinformation,” and specifically highlighted the political objection to the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed “Disinformation Governance Board” as counter-productive.

In its 75 years of scene-setting, the clock has never been closer to midnight. Time until that abyss of a dark new dawn has ranged from 17 minutes to its new low of 90 seconds. The moving hand started at seven minutes to midnight.

“The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and livable planet,” said Mary Robinson, chair of the Elders and former UN high commissioner for human rights. “We are facing multiple, existential crises. Leaders need a crisis mindset.”

At the peak of the Cold War, in 1953, the clock hit 2 minutes to midnight. It did not reach that dire an interval again until 2018, when it returned to two minutes. Since then, the minute hand has only inched closer to midnight.