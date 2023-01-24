ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

The Doomsday Clock ticks closer than ever to midnight

By Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Carmela
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atLVz_0kQ04B2E00
The Doomsday Clock was moved to 90 seconds from midnight from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had remained since 2020.   Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Doomsday, which will assumedly be as bad as it sounds, is now closer than ever, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced Tuesday.

The Doomsday Clock, the body’s chosen metaphor for the imminent apocalypse, was moved to 90 seconds from midnight (world-ending disaster) from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had fidgetingly remained since 2020.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, which inaugurated nuclear development and ultimately nuclear warfare. The clock’s time is set each year by the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board and a consulting Board of Sponsors, which includes 10 Nobel laureates.

“The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to convey how close humanity is to destroying itself,” the Bulletin stated in a press release announcing this year’s ticks forward. “The Clock has become an international symbol of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies.”

Nuclear, climate and biological warfare fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine contributed to this year’s fast forward, said John Mecklin, editor of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the risk of nuclear weapons use, raised the specter of biological and chemical weapons use, hamstrung the world’s response to climate change, and hampered international efforts to deal with other global concerns,” Mecklin wrote in the site’s announcement.

Threats from disinformation and disruptive technologies are also considered in the creeping of the clock toward midnight.

This year’s press release praised the United State’s rejection of election denials and the Biden Administration’s “continued its efforts to increase the role of scientists in informing public policy.” But the Bulletin recentered the continued devastation of “cyber-enabled disinformation,” and specifically highlighted the political objection to the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed “Disinformation Governance Board” as counter-productive.

In its 75 years of scene-setting, the clock has never been closer to midnight. Time until that abyss of a dark new dawn has ranged from 17 minutes to its new low of 90 seconds. The moving hand started at seven minutes to midnight.

“The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and livable planet,” said Mary Robinson, chair of the Elders and former UN high commissioner for human rights. “We are facing multiple, existential crises. Leaders need a crisis mindset.”

At the peak of the Cold War, in 1953, the clock hit 2 minutes to midnight. It did not reach that dire an interval again until 2018, when it returned to two minutes. Since then, the minute hand has only inched closer to midnight.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Determine Best Place to Stand In Your House When a Nuke Hits

Nuclear bombs are the most devastating weapon on the planet. The blast from the explosion generated by Russia’s “Satan II” nuclear missile would destroy all of Central Park. But, for those outside of the immediate blast range, nuclear explosions are survivable, even if the powerful winds generated by a nuke have the potential to kill thousands. Now, researchers from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus have used computer models to study the impacts of nuclear blast winds on the human body and the buildings they’ll be sheltering in when the big one comes.
Axios

What to know about 2023's Doomsday Clock announcement

Every January, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic tracker of the world's proximity to total human-caused destruction. Driving the news: Scientists will unveil the clock's new setting on Tuesday, after a year marked by heightened fears of nuclear war stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as extreme weather events.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Benzinga

Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'

Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy