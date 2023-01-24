ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers in matchup vs. Nets

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqS0M_0kQ03NNT00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will return home on Wednesday to play host to the Brooklyn Nets as they will be looking to build off a perfect 5-0 West Coast road trip. They were able to come together as a team and it was an impressive showing for them as a whole.

They had to win the last game without Joel Embiid who sat out due to a left foot issue that has given him some trouble. Coach Doc Rivers gave an update on the big fella at practice on Tuesday, but he wasn’t sure if Embiid would be good to go against the Nets.

In terms of the injury report, Embiid is officially listed as questionable for the contest with the Nets due to left foot soreness. Furkan Korkmaz will miss the game due to right shoulder soreness.

If Embiid can’t go, he will still have yet to face his former star teammate, Ben Simmons. This will be the third time Simmons has faced the Sixers and Embiid missed the first two contests. One was a preseason game back in October and he missed the Nov. 22 matchup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Were the 1986 Boston Celtics the greatest NBA team ever? According to these legends, they were

Were the 1986 Boston Celtics the greatest team ever? According to a number of their peers and legends in their own right, they were indeed, or at least ought to be counted among them. The team, coached by Boston legend KC Jones, was helmed by the “Big Three” of Celtics Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale with Bill Walton, Dennis Johnson, and Danny Ainge on it as well.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles announce uniform combination for NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

The NFL playoffs are all about the history and with teams avoiding the alternate look during the postseason, Sunday’s matchup will have a traditional feel. The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy