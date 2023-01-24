Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers in matchup vs. Nets

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will return home on Wednesday to play host to the Brooklyn Nets as they will be looking to build off a perfect 5-0 West Coast road trip. They were able to come together as a team and it was an impressive showing for them as a whole.

They had to win the last game without Joel Embiid who sat out due to a left foot issue that has given him some trouble. Coach Doc Rivers gave an update on the big fella at practice on Tuesday, but he wasn’t sure if Embiid would be good to go against the Nets.

In terms of the injury report, Embiid is officially listed as questionable for the contest with the Nets due to left foot soreness. Furkan Korkmaz will miss the game due to right shoulder soreness.

If Embiid can’t go, he will still have yet to face his former star teammate, Ben Simmons. This will be the third time Simmons has faced the Sixers and Embiid missed the first two contests. One was a preseason game back in October and he missed the Nov. 22 matchup.