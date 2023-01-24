Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kim Kardashian Blamed North West for Her Over-the-Top Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Transformation
North West is to blame for Kim Kardashian’s latest makeup transformation. On January 18, the reality star documented a new, over-the-top look to the tune of “M to the B” by British artist Millie Bracewell. In 2020, the BBC reported that the sound was used in TikTok’s most-watched video at the time, and it seems to be having a resurgence. Complete with overly drawn-on brows, intense contouring, pale pink overlined lips, and dramatic lashes, Kardashian applied a full face of Kylie Cosmetics to participate in TikTok’s popular “British chav” makeup trend.
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
msn.com
Khloé and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris will attend the funeral of Tristan Thompson's mother
A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest. Khloé and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, are planning to fly to Toronto later this week to attend the funeral of Andrea Thompson, the former NBA star's mother, who died recently of a heart attack, TMZ reported.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Was Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 MM for an Instagram Post?
Kim Kardashian is not new to controversies. The past few months saw Kardashian repeatedly making the headlines following her divorce from Kanye West. Time and again, the SKIMS founder found herself surrounded by various gossip and rumors about her relationship with the rapper. While the news about her marriage has been put to rest now, there was a time when Kardashian had a legal battle on her shoulders.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
netflixjunkie.com
“They are nervous…” – The Kardashian Family Doubts Kanye West’s Marriage Is a PR Stunt
Celebrities are often guilty of PR stunts. And in the tinsel town, where everything is superficial, it can be somewhat difficult to take marriage seriously until you see the papers. After all, how many times has the news reported a couple dating before the release of a movie only to break it off after the release? Thus, we cannot really blame the Kardashians for doubting Kanye West and his sudden marriage to Bianca Censori.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Double Date With Addison Rae & Omer Fedi: Photos
Celebrity couples really are just like us! Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, shared a romantic evening with actress Addison Rae, 22, and her beau, Omer Fedi, 22, on Jan. 18. The foursome hit up Crossroads Kitchen, a favorite of Kravis, and enjoyed some pizza and wine. For the date night, Kourt rocked a chic crop top and black leather pants, which she paired with an oversized black coat. The He’s All That star opted for a casual look with on-trend blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket.
Kim Kardashian Congratulates Paris Hilton After She Welcomes 1st Baby: ‘So Happy For You Guys’
Kim Kardashian was one of many celebs who commented on Paris Hilton’s Instagram post where she announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 24. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote, along with a white heart emoji. Paris surprised fans with the news, which she revealed by posting a photo of her little one’s hand wrapped around her own thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned her IG post, along with a blue heart emoji. She did confirm any further information about her baby, but the blue heart seems to hint that it’s a boy.
Kanye West Could Actually Be Barred From Meeting New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Australia
Kanye West's married life with Bianca Censori may be facing a major hurdle by way of his attempts to visit her family in Australia.
Kourtney Kardashian Only Got Her $18 Erewhon Smoothie After Kris Jenner Was Rejected
Like a true momager, Kris Jenner, managed to finesse Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion smoothie with Erewhon after she, herself, was rejected.
Paris Hilton shocks fans by announcing arrival of newborn via surrogate
The socialite, 41, made the announcement via Instagram, which included a photo of the new mom clutching onto her infant's hand.
hotnewhiphop.com
North West To Make Film Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian In “Paw Patrol” Sequel
North West has landed her first film role in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”. North West will be making her feature film debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, in the upcoming Paw Patrol sequel. According to a new report from TMZ, North’s younger brother, Saint, will also make a cameo in the movie.
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
Complex
Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes Inspire Travis Barker’s Latest Tribute Tattoo to Wife
Travis Barker is once again showing that his love for Kourtney Kardashian is forever. On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer revealed his latest ink in a photo dump shared on Instagram. One shows a tattoo of his wife’s eyes, placed on his thigh. "Oh hey there," Barker captioned the post.
Comments / 0