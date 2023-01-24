resident youth should come first(100%), then adult residents, and then any out of staters. (80/20)I know for a fact that out of state hunters are getting their tags every year when my son who has been putting for deer since he was old enough has yet to draw a single deer license..... he's now going to have to put in as an adult.......5 years of him entering the draw and 5 years he has been unsuccessful. are unit (69)are nothing special just close to home and we were usually successful.this is one of the major reasons I am considering relocating to another state. cpw has taken away what me and my family and I used to hold close to our hearts, being a conservationist of this state by the hunting and fishing we used to be able to do on a regular basis. the bureaucrats have mind Fd their own system to the point that they don't even understand it atvthis point. the whole time trying to peddle their chronic wasting disease game animlal hunting seasons like it's non existent.
Us hunters need to get more involved in this process. The Commission needs to be reminded that they work and serve the residents not the deep pockets of trophy hunter.
My last "good" spot was overrun buy out of state hunters. never had this problem before rude and think they control the mountain.
Comments / 11