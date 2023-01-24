ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 11

William Tell
4d ago

resident youth should come first(100%), then adult residents, and then any out of staters. (80/20)I know for a fact that out of state hunters are getting their tags every year when my son who has been putting for deer since he was old enough has yet to draw a single deer license..... he's now going to have to put in as an adult.......5 years of him entering the draw and 5 years he has been unsuccessful. are unit (69)are nothing special just close to home and we were usually successful.this is one of the major reasons I am considering relocating to another state. cpw has taken away what me and my family and I used to hold close to our hearts, being a conservationist of this state by the hunting and fishing we used to be able to do on a regular basis. the bureaucrats have mind Fd their own system to the point that they don't even understand it atvthis point. the whole time trying to peddle their chronic wasting disease game animlal hunting seasons like it's non existent.

Reply(2)
10
2wings ot same bird
4d ago

Us hunters need to get more involved in this process. The Commission needs to be reminded that they work and serve the residents not the deep pockets of trophy hunter.

Reply
8
J S
4d ago

My last "good" spot was overrun buy out of state hunters. never had this problem before rude and think they control the mountain.

Reply(1)
6
Related
highcountryshopper.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting recap for January 17-18, 2023

At the January 17-18 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the January 17-18, 2023 meeting will go into effect on March 2, 2023 unless otherwise noted. FINAL REGULATIONS. Agenda Item 9: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado

Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

State officials approve 2023 Colorado Water Plan

The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the final 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Jan. 24. The plan updates the original 2015 version and helps set a vision for how the state, local governments and residents can address water challenges in the future. A news release about the approval states...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name

If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

How winter storms change wildlife behavior across Colorado

(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has begun to see how wildlife is impacted as winter storms continue across Colorado’s high country. According to CPW, wildlife will move to lower elevations where living conditions are more favorable for survival during the winter months. These areas, referred to as winter range, have less snow coverage […]
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Get ready for Colorado’s wage-transparency law, part 2

“How much does the job pay?” is no longer much of a mystery for job seekers in Colorado, thanks to a state law passed in 2019 and enacted two years later. Other states have followed suit in recent months, including California, Washington and soon, New York. But Colorado’s law wasn’t perfect. And now, the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act is poised for an update from some of the state lawmakers behind it.
COLORADO STATE
K99

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy