Jacksonville, FL

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
WITN

Panthers announced Frank Reich as their next head coach

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich will be their next head coach. He becomes the sixth head coach in franchise history. They interviewed many candidates including interim head coach Steve Wilks for the head coaching opening. The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule back in October. Wilks had been interim head coach since leading the Panthers to a 6-6 mark.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City

With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters.  According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children.  Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season

The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Ed Reed Reveals He's Been Offered Other Head Coaching Jobs

It's been a tough week for Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. He was originally hired to be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman before a deal fell through last week. Reed said on Saturday that the university decided against ratifying his contract, which led to the deal not being finalized. Since then, Reed ...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Employment Lawyers Furious With NFL Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired their new full-time head coach on Thursday afternoon. They officially hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as he's returning to the Panthers after playing for them during the 1995 season.  He was hired over Steve Wilks, who was the interim head ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.

