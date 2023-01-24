ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rep. Elise Stefanik to probe FBI’s role in limo crash that killed 20

Rep. Elise Stefanik said she will demand answers from the Feds about a limousine company — whose owner was an FBI informant — responsible for an upstate crash that killed 20. In the Oct. 6, 2018 disaster in Schoharie, N.Y., near Albany, a limo, packed with young partygoers en route to a brewery for a surprise birthday, careened into a parked car before barreling into a ravine. The early afternoon accident wiped out several young couples and a family of four sisters. It was the deadliest US transportation accident in a decade and led to a 2020 limo safety bill in Albany. “One family, it...
Is helping Ukraine reducing US preparedness, security?

Questions are mounting as to how long the United States can continue to supply Ukraine from its own weapons stockpiles without hindering its own security.   With more than $27 billion in weapons committed to Kyiv since the start of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, attack on the country, Washington shows no sign of slowing down on…
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

