Day 1: Attractions in Eau Claire, Washburn County and Superior, Wisconsin. Begin your itinerary in Eau Claire, a former sawmill hub and French trading post that now welcomes visitors with its diverse restaurants and historic sites. Groups can tour authentic 1890s cabins at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp, admire unobstructed views of Braun’s Bay, and catch a baseball game at Carson Park (where legends like Hank Aaron, Joe Torre, and Bob Uecker played). Continue north to Washburn County, which features railroad excursions, farm tours, and DIY art activities to appeal to any interest. Orient your group at the Namekagon River Visitor Center before stopping at the Washburn County Historical Museum (a preserved 1888 Lutheran church that houses over 150 years of county history) and Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum (which celebrates the golden age of North American canoeing with 25 antique watercraft). Conclude your day in the town of Superior and Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. The World War II flying ace and Superior resident was one of the most-decorated fighter pilots in American history, and this center honors his legacy with an immense hangar populated with military vehicles. The collection’s highlight is a Lockheed P-38 Lightning aircraft fully restored to resemble the one Bong flew during his service.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO