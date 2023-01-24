ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

WARNING: Graphic video. The video showing the moment Paul Pelosi, husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head with a hammer inside his home was released. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest.Jan. 28, 2023.
NBC News

Dylan Mulvaney shares facial feminization surgery results

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator known for her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, posted her "face reveal" on Friday following her recent facial feminization surgery. Mulvaney, who has 10.3 million TikTok followers, said she had facial feminization surgery on Dec. 16. It typically "encompasses a broad range of procedures to change the shape of the face to look feminine," according to Mayo Clinic. In recent weeks, Mulvaney has shared updates regarding her healing process, while also teasing her "reveal."
NBC News

Selfies, karaoke and Chick-fil-A: Rep. George Santos is reveling in the spotlight despite investigations

WASHINGTON — Embattled Rep. George Santos is refusing to face the music, but he appears to be relishing his moment in the spotlight. Santos, the New York Republican, freshman fabulist and subject of federal, state, local and international investigations, was spotted Wednesday night by NBC News smiling, laughing and taking dozens of selfies with patrons during karaoke night at a popular Washington barbecue joint.
WASHINGTON, DC

