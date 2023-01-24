Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator known for her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, posted her "face reveal" on Friday following her recent facial feminization surgery. Mulvaney, who has 10.3 million TikTok followers, said she had facial feminization surgery on Dec. 16. It typically "encompasses a broad range of procedures to change the shape of the face to look feminine," according to Mayo Clinic. In recent weeks, Mulvaney has shared updates regarding her healing process, while also teasing her "reveal."

1 DAY AGO