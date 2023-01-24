Read full article on original website
Related
Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released
WARNING: Graphic video. The video showing the moment Paul Pelosi, husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head with a hammer inside his home was released. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest.Jan. 28, 2023.
It’s all in the past: What happened on January 29
Today is Sunday, January 29, the 29th day of 2023. There are 336 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 56 days (March 20, 2023). There are 149 days until summer (June 21, 2023).
Dylan Mulvaney shares facial feminization surgery results
Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator known for her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, posted her "face reveal" on Friday following her recent facial feminization surgery. Mulvaney, who has 10.3 million TikTok followers, said she had facial feminization surgery on Dec. 16. It typically "encompasses a broad range of procedures to change the shape of the face to look feminine," according to Mayo Clinic. In recent weeks, Mulvaney has shared updates regarding her healing process, while also teasing her "reveal."
Selfies, karaoke and Chick-fil-A: Rep. George Santos is reveling in the spotlight despite investigations
WASHINGTON — Embattled Rep. George Santos is refusing to face the music, but he appears to be relishing his moment in the spotlight. Santos, the New York Republican, freshman fabulist and subject of federal, state, local and international investigations, was spotted Wednesday night by NBC News smiling, laughing and taking dozens of selfies with patrons during karaoke night at a popular Washington barbecue joint.
Comments / 0