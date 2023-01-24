Read full article on original website
Sarah Jessica Parker Mixes Stripes & Florals With Brown Booties for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted again on set of “And Just Like That…” The actress was seen in New York City today shooting season 2 of the popular HBO Max show with Katerina Tannenbaum, who played her neighbor Lisette in the first season. While filming, Parker wore a pink floral jacket. She added a blue and white striped blouse under the coat with white bead detailing. Parker donned a white skirt that reached her mid-calf and also featured a faint striped pattern. The star accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces, stud earrings and a gold belt. She also wore a pink crossbody bag...
wmagazine.com
Nicole Kidman Teams With a Pen15 Alum For Her Next HBO Thriller
Nicole Kidman may believe movie theaters are where magic happens, but she’s returning to television for her latest project — starring in a high-profile limited series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s novel The Perfect Nanny for HBO. Maya Erskine, best known for co-creating and starring in Hulu’s...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
purewow.com
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week
As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Nikki Bella Married Artem Chigvintsev in the Dress She Bought to Marry John Cena—Here’s Why
Say Yes to the Dress. We know wedding dress shopping is hard. So can we really blame Nikki Bella for wearing the dress she bought for her wedding to ex-fiancé John Cena to marry Artem Chigvintsev? We think not. “I had the moment with that dress…when I saw it,”...
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
blavity.com
Raven Symoné Says Fans Have Pronounced Her Name Wrong For Over 30 Years: 'It's 'See-Mon-Ye Like Yay'
TikTok is teaching us something new every day. Raven-Symoné was the catalyst for a recent lesson when she taught fans the correct pronunciation of her name. The actress posted a TikTok revealing the proper way to say her last name is “See-mon-ye Like Yay.” Symone used a popular sound to let fans know they have been getting it wrong since her The Cosby Show years.
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
