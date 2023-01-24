ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys slash coaching staff after NFC Divisional round loss to 49ers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will look significantly different next season. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced six coaches would not be returning with the Cowboys: Rob Davis (Assistant Head Coach), George Edwards (Senior Defensive Assistant), Leon Lett (Assistant Defensive Line) Skip Peete (Running Backs), Joe Philbin (Offensive Line), Kyle Valero (Quality Control Analytics).
