Comments

Harry Sachs
3d ago

It would also hurt millions of Americans by putting unnecessary financial burden for bad decisions of unthinking, uncaring students that expect others to pay for their debt.

Guest
4d ago

Plain and simple, Biden does not have the constitutional authority to spend taxes. It’s up to congress and the senate. If they support a bill and it passes then that’s it. Biden cannot just declare he’s spending billions for anything not in the budget.

Julie Bug
4d ago

Student loans being paid doesn't help the middle class unless you have a student loan. At 65 years old and retired, I'm not going to get help..wtf

