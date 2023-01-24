Read full article on original website
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5 dining options recently opened in East Dallas
Salata opened a new location on East Northwest Highway in Dallas. (Courtesy Salata) Here are five dining options that have opened in recent months in the East Dallas area. Great American Hero celebrated its grand opening at its new location on Nov. 14. The 75-year-old restaurant relocated to the Timber Creek Crossing Center in Dallas from its original Lemmon Avenue location after new ownership bought the restaurant in January. Great American Hero, now located at 6216 Retail Road, offers a variety of sandwich options, serving cold cuts that include ham, turkey and roast beef as well as offering made-to-order classics, such as the Philly cheesesteak and Italian meatball sub. 214-272-7505.
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
Bennigan's On the Fly ‘host’ kitchen delivering food in Grapevine
Bennigan's On The Fly opened a ‘host’ kitchen at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Grapevine. (Courtesy Franklin Junction) Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in late November at Embassy Suites by Hilton at 2401 Bass Pro Drive, Grapevine. The location is a...
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
Selvin’s Latin Cuisine closes its doors in Plano
Selvin's Latin Cuisine initially opened in late 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Selvin’s Latin Cuisine, located at 2205 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 180, is no longer open in Plano. All signage was removed from the building, and the previously occupied space is now available to lease. The restaurant opened in late 2021 and specialized in Guatemalan, Salvadorian and Tex-Mex dishes, according to its Facebook page.
Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville
Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
YummyTecture Cakes brings custom cakes, cookies to East Frisco
The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open for walk-in purchases as of Jan. 24. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) YummyTecture Cakes is fully open for business at 8049 Preston Road, Ste. 600, Frisco. The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open...
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
Garages of America to build 3-story storage complex in East Frisco
Garages of America sells individual customizable suites for customers to store their cars and are specifically designed to hold luxury show cars, according to its website. (Rendering courtesy Garages of America) Garages of America, a self-storage car garage facility, is about to break ground on five garage buildings for Frisco...
Dining guide: 14 new restaurants in Lewisville and Coppell
2. Chick-Fil-A 1201 W. Main St., Lewisville. 980 W. Round Grove Road, Bldg. B, Ste. 200, Lewisville.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Bubbleology eyes historic downtown Richardson launch
Bubbleology is scheduled to open in February in historic Downtown Richardson at 118 S. McKinney St. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Bubbleology is scheduled to open Feb. 15 in Richardson at 118 S. McKinney St. The bubble tea shop is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurants Yummy BBQ and Yummy Deli. Bubbleology sells specialty drinks, including bubble tea and other blended drinks. 214-556-9262 (Yummy Deli). https://bubbleologyusa.com/
Smile Maker of Texas brings family dentistry, dental procedures to Plano
Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic procedures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas opened its Plano office on Jan. 23 after relocating from Prosper, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office is located at 6201 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 220. Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic services, including dental implants. The office was previously located at 1361 E. University Drive, Prosper.
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
$520 Million Omni PGA Frisco Resort Accepting Reservations Starting May 2023
Omni PGA Frisco Resort is now accepting reservations for May 2023 and beyond. Deep in the heart of Texas, the destination resort will debut 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites as well as 10 four-bedroom private Ranch Houses - each with panoramic golf course views, upgraded amenities and a 24/7 Ranch House Concierge for an added VIP service experience.
Alex Perry, Dallas’ No. 1 Agent, Offers 2023 Real Estate Market Outlook
If there’s just one piece of guidance Alex Perry, the top real estate agent in Dallas, could offer today’s home buyers and sellers, it’s this: The national headlines about a gloomy real estate market don’t apply in Dallas. “The national news is down on real estate...
