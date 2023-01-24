ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Report: Connecticut home visit program curbs absenteeism

By Christian Wade
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wymhZ_0kPznUL200
B Calkins/Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) — A federally funded Connecticut program that pays for "home visits" to check on chronically absent students has reduced truancy, according to a new report.

The report by the Center for Connecticut Education Research Collaboration said the state's Learner Engagement and Attendance Program found student attendance rates increased by approximately 4% in the month following an initial visit.

Following the first home visit, attendance for pre-kindergartners to fifth graders increased 8%, and students in grades six to 12 increased by 16%, according to the state-funded report.

Nine months after the first home visit, attendance among pre-kindergarteners through fifth graders increased by 8%, the report noted, while attendance among students in grades six to 12 increased by 16%.

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said the data shows progress in the state's ongoing efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism.

"These important evaluations and their results enable us to continue what’s working, refine what’s not as effective, and recommend targeted investments where necessary," she said in a statement.

The program was launched in 2021 by Gov. Ned Lamont with $10.7 million in federal funding as part of a broader effort to address student absenteeism and disengagement from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It provides grants to 15 targeted school districts to help train teachers and community groups to conduct home visits with families of chronically absent students. Students participating in the program are paired with mentors who help them and their families deal with issues ranging from behavioral problems, to learning support for students who have fallen behind.

The group's analysis found students who received the LEAP intervention showed a "statistically significant increase" in their rates of attendance compared to pre-intervention rates.

"The upward trend was particularly dramatic for Hartford Public Schools where attendance rates increased by nearly 30% in the six months or more after treatment," the report's authors wrote.

Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the ability for staff to conduct home visits with families at more appropriate times of the day, "like nights and weekends" has proven to be an effective approach to reaching students who are struggling.

"Connecting with our parents at times when they are more comfortable, and available, has led to more productive conversations and an increased level of student and family engagement," she said.

Federal data show chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 10% or more of school days — has skyrocketed among both students and teachers in public schools.

More than 70% of schools surveyed have had more absenteeism for students and teachers since the pandemic started in 2019-20, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Advocates say the Connecticut program shows home visits offer an opportunity to build trusting relationships and establish a rapport with students, before any problems arise.

“While overcoming the current challenges to regular attendance will take time, LEAP is an example of a program that can have an immediate impact on students, families and the school community," said Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, a nonprofit that tracks absenteeism. "We know that students succeed when staff establish relationships of trust with families and work together as equal partners."

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Center Square

Ohio could be leader in creating teacher compact

(The Center Square) – An Ohio senator believes continuing a national trend she’s championed for more than two years can help soften what education leaders say is a teacher shortage in the state. Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, spent the better part of the past four years reducing licensing issues and getting state compacts passed that allow doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other skilled professionals to get an Ohio license easier if one is held in another state. ...
OHIO STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
The Center Square

Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?

If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness shares legislative agenda

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness is out with its legislative agenda for the year. It wants lawmakers to invest 50 million dollars into the homeless response system. The group says the system is overburdened – underfunded – and facing a workforce shortage because providers cannot afford to pay employees […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

CT launches fund to assist renters from being evicted

Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Schools available increase in Wisconsin choice program

(The Center Square) – Schools available and student enrollment are up in Wisconsin for its choice program. The state’s Department of Public Instruction on Friday released the list of schools available for the 2023-24 school year. At 339, it's 25 more than this year. School Choice Wisconsin says the number of students enrolled at choice schools is up at the state's four private school parental choice programs (6.7%), 4-K private...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters

(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Funds to Assist Renters From Being Evicted From Homes Due To Overdue Rent

The Office of Ned Lamont released the following Press Release on 1/27/23. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Activists demanding a Parental Bill of Rights for English learners

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community organizers are demanding more support to help public school students who are learning English. Advocates are pushing for a Parental Bill of Rights for English language learners, referred to as ELL students in the public school system. “This Bill of Rights helps improve the education for interpretation, translation and ensuring […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy