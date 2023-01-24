ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 8 Wolfpack batters Blue Devils, 46-3, behind five falls

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State was dominant from the start all the way until the end, but fell one point short in the final bout to claim a shutout win over Duke. The No. 8 Wolfpack still finished with a 46-3 result, curb stomping Duke for a second straight year by a combined score of 89-3 in the last two contests.
How to Watch: NC State vs. Wake Forest

After hard-fought 85-82 home win over Notre Dame Tuesday, NC State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) travels to rival Wake Forest (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Saturday for a critical conference matchup. The Demon Deacons, which are 10-1 at home this season, enter Saturday's game on a two game losing streak, including 81-79 defeat at Pittsburgh Wednesday night.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement

Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech.  Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
Alabama offers Reidsville freshman TE/DE Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — The University of Alabama has verbally offered Reidsville High School freshman Kendre' Harrison. It is already his ninth Division I offer. Harrison broke the news on his social media pages on Wednesday afternoon. Harrison, at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, is becoming one of the top football...
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
NC high school football state records: Most state championships

Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
