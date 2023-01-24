Read full article on original website
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
No. 8 Wolfpack batters Blue Devils, 46-3, behind five falls
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State was dominant from the start all the way until the end, but fell one point short in the final bout to claim a shutout win over Duke. The No. 8 Wolfpack still finished with a 46-3 result, curb stomping Duke for a second straight year by a combined score of 89-3 in the last two contests.
How to Watch: NC State vs. Wake Forest
After hard-fought 85-82 home win over Notre Dame Tuesday, NC State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) travels to rival Wake Forest (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Saturday for a critical conference matchup. The Demon Deacons, which are 10-1 at home this season, enter Saturday's game on a two game losing streak, including 81-79 defeat at Pittsburgh Wednesday night.
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement
Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
Alabama offers Reidsville freshman TE/DE Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of Alabama has verbally offered Reidsville High School freshman Kendre' Harrison. It is already his ninth Division I offer. Harrison broke the news on his social media pages on Wednesday afternoon. Harrison, at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, is becoming one of the top football...
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
NC Auditor Beth Wood's use of state-owned car suspended amid hit-and-run investigation: NCDOA
Wood's use of an assigned state-issued car has been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing investigation.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
