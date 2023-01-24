Read full article on original website
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
gozips.com
Defensive Effort Sparks Akron to 69-47 Triumph Over Buffalo
BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio – A return to home cooking for the University of Akron women's basketball team proved to be a winning recipe for the Zips as they bested Buffalo, 69-47, in Mid-American Conference action on Saturday evening, Jan. 28, at James A. Rhodes Arena. The winning return...
gozips.com
Akron Swim and Dive Finishes Third at Tim Welsh Classic
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving team finished third overall with 749 points at the 2023 Tim Welsh Classic hosted by Notre Dame at Rolfs Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. SeniorWeronika Gorecka (Wroclaw, Poland) captured the Zips lone gold medal in the 200 yard freestyle, clocking a 1:48.11 time. Akron added a silver medal finish and three bronze medals as sophomore Abigail Daniel (Bristow, Va.) stopped the timer at 1:59.06 in the 200 yard individual medley. Junior Madelyn Gatrall (Windsor, Ontario) secured the Zips final individual medal, placing third in the 100 yard backstroke with a 52.53 time.
gozips.com
Harkelroad Directs Zips' Efforts at Penn State National
FINAL RESULTS (PDF) | MEET INFORMATION (PDF) | SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (PDF) | BTN+ FRIDAY STREAM ($) | BTN+ SATURDAY STREAM ($) | LIVE STATS. AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron track and field redshirt sophomore Jimmy Harkelroad (Huron, Ohio) placed third in the men's 400 meters to direct the Zips' efforts on the final day of the Penn State National on Saturday, Jan. 28.
gozips.com
Garretson Headlines Zips' Efforts on Opening Night of Penn State National
MEET INFORMATION (PDF) FRIDAY RESULTS | SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (PDF) | BTN+ FRIDAY STREAM ($) | BTN+ SATURDAY STREAM ($) | LIVE STATS. UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – University of Akron track and field redshirt sophomore Hunter Garretson (Newcomerstown, Ohio) eclipsed a career-best mark of 17-10.50 (5.45m) to win the men's pole vault to headline the Zips' efforts on the opening night of the Penn State National on Friday, Jan. 27.
gozips.com
Zips Swim and Dive Travels to Notre Dame for Tim Welsh Classic
The Akron swimming and diving program returns to the Tim Welsh Classic hosted by Notre Dame at Rolfs Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Participating Teams. Notre Dame (Host), Ohio State, Akron and Indiana State. Schedule. The first Friday session begins at 10 a.m., and the second starts...
gozips.com
Akron Cross Country Garners USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Akron women's cross country team under the leadership of Zips' director of track and field/cross country Kendra Reimer-Gonzales and cross country head coach Dr. Tim Sykes garnered recognition for the squad's efforts in the classroom as the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) tabbed Akron a Division I All-Academic team for the 2022 campaign.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday
CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
