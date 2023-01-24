Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
MedicalXpress
A healthy mind: How exercise can improve your mental wellness
As Toronto experiences a particularly gloomy January, many may be wondering what they can do to give their mental wellness a boost. Catherine Sabiston, a professor in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education (KPE), says physical exercise is one potentially important strategy. "If people can engage...
psychologytoday.com
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
scitechdaily.com
ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression
A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
studyfinds.org
More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia
TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
verywellmind.com
Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?
There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness
We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Military.com
Soldiers Who Are Bullied or Hazed Are More Likely to Face Mental Health Issues, Study Finds
Soldiers who were bullied or hazed while deployed for combat were significantly more likely to develop serious mental health issues, including depression and suicidal thoughts, according to new research. A study published Tuesday online by JAMA Network Open found that roughly 12% of combat soldiers who were surveyed reported being...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Help for Your Child or Teen With Anxiety Problems
Anxiety disorders are frequently missed, misdiagnosed, or misunderstood by mental health professionals. Anxiety problems have a strong genetic component; most individuals with an anxiety disorder have a family history of anxiety problems. The brains of anxious individuals tend to interpret danger or potential harm in situations that pose no actual...
psychologytoday.com
Sensory Processing and Eating Disorders
Research has found a link between some eating disorders and sensory processing concerns. Sensory processing problems can manifest in sensory seeking and sensory avoiding. Avoidance-restrictive food intake disorder, pica, and anorexia nervosa demonstrate etiology partially related to sensory processing struggles. Eating disorders are complicated mental illnesses characterized by a disruption...
Prevention
Study Finds Meditation May Improve Your Gut Health Over Time
New study found Tibetan monks who meditate regularly have a better gut microbiome than people who don’t meditate. This isn’t the first study to link meditation to good gut health. Experts say it can’t hurt to add meditation to your life. Meditation has been a buzzy practice...
scitechdaily.com
A New Promising Tech Treatment for Youth Depression
Promising results have been reported in a new study led by Faranak Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University, on the use of neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in young people. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers evaluated the clinical and neurophysiological outcomes of...
